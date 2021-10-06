Johnny Depp’s ex-wife became a mother for the first time

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
31

https://ria.ru/20210702/depp-1739545664.html

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife became a mother for the first time

The ex-wife of Johnny Depp became a mother for the first time – Russia news today

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife became a mother for the first time

The ex-wife of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, became a mother for the first time. She told about this in her personal Instagram account. RIA Novosti, 02.07.2021

2021-07-02T11: 24

2021-07-02T11: 24

2021-07-02T11: 24

culture

children

Johnny Depp

Amber Heard

celebrities

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155156/72/1551567299_0:179:2457:1561_1920x0_80_0_0_8dec204a5910c1bac4aa39211455b544.jpg

MOSCOW, July 2 – RIA Novosti. The ex-wife of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, became a mother for the first time. She revealed this on her personal Instagram account and shared a picture of her with a baby in her arms with fans. According to Hurd, her daughter was born on April 8th. She named the girl Oonagh Paige. “She is the beginning of the rest of my life,” writes the actress. According to Page Six, the baby was born with the help of a surrogate mother. The actress herself admitted on the microblogging that she decided to become a mother four years ago and “wanted to do it on my own terms.” The name of the child’s father, the actress kept silent. In February 2015, Hurd married Johnny Depp, but in May 2016 she filed for divorce. Their parting turned into a scandal. The actress accused her ex-spouse of raising his hand to her. Heard is now dating filmmaker Bianca Bootie.

https://ria.ru/20210518/campbell-1732835968.html

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155156/72/1551567299_0-0:2457:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_a22f447d07d71a842f642a132385a526.jpg

children, johnny depp, amber heard, celebrities

MOSCOW, July 2 – RIA Novosti. The ex-wife of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, became a mother for the first time. She told about this in her personal Instagram account.

The actress shared a snapshot with fans in which she is depicted with a baby in her arms.

According to Hurd, her daughter was born on April 8th. She named the girl Oonagh Paige.

“She is the beginning of the rest of my life,” writes the actress.

According to the website Page Six, the baby was born with the help of a surrogate mother. The actress herself admitted on the microblogging that she decided to become a mother four years ago and “wanted to do it on my own terms.”

“Now I realize how radical it is for us women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way. there was a cradle, “says Hurd.

The name of the child’s father, the actress kept silent.

In February 2015, Hurd married Johnny Depp, but in May 2016 she filed for divorce. Their parting turned into a scandal. The actress accused her ex-spouse of raising his hand to her.

Heard is now dating filmmaker Bianca Bootie.

Model Naomi Campbell at the British Fashion Awards in London, UK - RIA Novosti, 1920, 05/18/2021
May 18, 17:16

Naomi Campbell first became a mother at 50

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here