Johnny Depp’s ex-wife became a mother for the first time

MOSCOW, July 2 – RIA Novosti. The ex-wife of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, became a mother for the first time. She revealed this on her personal Instagram account and shared a picture of her with a baby in her arms with fans. According to Hurd, her daughter was born on April 8th. She named the girl Oonagh Paige. “She is the beginning of the rest of my life,” writes the actress. According to Page Six, the baby was born with the help of a surrogate mother. The actress herself admitted on the microblogging that she decided to become a mother four years ago and “wanted to do it on my own terms.” The name of the child’s father, the actress kept silent. In February 2015, Hurd married Johnny Depp, but in May 2016 she filed for divorce. Their parting turned into a scandal. The actress accused her ex-spouse of raising his hand to her. Heard is now dating filmmaker Bianca Bootie.

