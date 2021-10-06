Jordi Cruyff convinced Laporte to give Koeman one last chance. He thinks Barça will improve with the return of the injured – Football

It became known who influenced the decision of the president of Barcelona Joan Laporta to once again express support for coach Ronaldo Koeman.

The 58-year-old coach from the Netherlands stood up for his compatriot Jordi Cruyff, who holds the post of sports advisor to the club.

On Thursday, after losing to Benfica (0-3) in the Champions League, Laporta decided to fire Koeman. However, on Friday, before the game against Atlético (0: 2) in La Liga, he called Ronaldo and supported him.

According to TV3, on Friday Laporta discussed the situation with his closest supporters, including Cruyff Jr. It was the son of Johan Cruyff who convinced the president of the blue garnet to give Koeman one last chance.

He pointed out that with the return of the injured players – Sergio Aguero, Usman Dembele and Ansu Fati, already recovered from the damage – the team could be transformed.

Jordi Cruyff, despite similar speculation in the press, was never offered to take Koeman’s place.

