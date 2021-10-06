Justin Timberlake sells his Hollywood estate for a record $ 35 million

Justin bought the plot back in 2002 for only eight million and since then the price of a house in the Hollywood Hills has grown considerably.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have put up for sale their luxury mansion in Hollywood for $ 35 million. Writes about this Architectural Digest.

The 40-year-old musician bought a 10-acre lot in 2002 for $ 8 million at the height of his career with boy band N Sync and before his marriage to actress Jessica Biel. Then the singer was dating Britney Spears. Previously, the site belonged to actress Helen Hunt.

Photo: Hilton & Hyland

Home of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel in the Hollywood Hills [+–] Photo: Hilton & Hyland

Since then, a huge Spanish-style mansion with nine bedrooms, a cascading pool and a park has appeared on the site.

The house is located on the territory of the former estate of Errol Flynn, the famous actor and sex symbol of the 1930s. at the end of Mulholland Drive, made famous in the film of the same name by David Lynch.

The home was recently renovated by celebrity interior designer Esti Stanley, who has taken over the estates of Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo and Chris Evans.

It was here that the children of Jessica and Justin grew up: sons Silas and Phineas. And the fact that the house is owned by a creative couple is indicated by a huge dressing room and a large cinema.

Justin Timberlake’s dressing room [+–] Photo: Hilton & Hyland

Cinema at Timberlake House [+–] Photo: Hilton & Hyland

However, Justin will not stay on the street with his family. He owns a ranch in Montana and Tennessee and a penthouse in New York.

We will remind, recently the media showed the new house-bunker of Kanye West, which, as journalists are sure, he bought for $ 57 million after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.