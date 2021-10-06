https://rsport.ria.ru/20211006/kabaeva-1753342635.html
Kabaeva spoke about the non-admission of the Averins to competitions in Israel
rhythmic gymnastics
Alina Kabaeva
MOSCOW, October 6 – RIA Novosti. 2004 Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Alina Kabaeva, in an interview with Sport-Express, spoke about the inadmissibility of Russian athletes to competitions in Israel. “Within the framework of the Olympic cycle and in preparation for the main start at the Olympics, all participants should have been put on equal terms. This also applies to preliminary competitions, such as the “Grand Prix of Israel.” If it was impossible for some of the participants for any reason, including epidemiological restrictions, then it would be necessary to cancel the “Grand Prix” or itself Otherwise, holding competitions in Israel, where in the absence of the leader – the Russian national team – the Israeli athlete won all five gold medals, looks like a conspiracy and preparation for a pre-organized refereeing at the Olympics itself, “she said. The famous Russian gymnast also recalled the episode on last Olympics in Tokyo, where the Israeli athlete won gold, making a grave mistake. “In Tokyo, all It would have been deaf to slip through unnoticed, if not for the annoying, gross mistake of the Israeli athlete herself – she dropped the object. But, apparently, the organizers of this action could not stop the prepared and launched refereeing machine, or simply did not want to. The result is a scandal. What I said is just my guess. I hope that the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation will go to court, which will figure out the details and make the right decision, “the publication quotes Kabaeva. Earlier it became known that the representatives of the Russian national team in rhythmic gymnastics were not allowed to the tournament in Israel due to coronavirus restrictions.
rhythmic gymnastics, alina kabaeva
October 4, 06:33 PM
Viner-Usmanova spoke about the non-admission of Russians to the tournament in Israel
October 4, 05:34 PM
Kabaeva will hold an experimental tournament among the national teams participating in the Olympics
Earlier it became known that the representatives of the Russian national team in rhythmic gymnastics were not allowed to the tournament in Israel due to coronavirus restrictions.