Karpin praised Pryadkin’s departure from the post of head of the RPL with the words “it’s high time” :: Football :: RBC Sport

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin spoke about his attitude to the resignation of Sergei Pryadkin from the post of president of the Russian Premier League (RPL).

“I followed the news about the RPL. I’m okay. For me, this decision of Pryadkin to leave is the right one. Is the Sochi – Rostov match not enough for you? <...> It’s high time “, – quotes Karpin Telegram-channel” Sport-Express “.

In June 2020, Rostov went into a 14-day quarantine with the whole team due to positive coronavirus tests in six first-team players. As a result, the team played the RPL against Sochi against the players of the Rostov club academy and lost with a score of 1:10.

The club from Rostov then asked the RPL to postpone the match to a later date, but Sochi refused to change the date of the game, citing the tight schedule and regulations of the championship. “Initially, there was no reserve date in the calendar, the clubs knew about it. When we introduced the new calendar, the clubs did not have any questions about whether someone has an advantage. We did not even consider amendments to the regulations regarding the transfer, this was not in the regulations. In fact, the league had no reason for this, ”Pryadkin said at the time.

On Tuesday, Pryadkin left the post of head of the RPL, and. O. Ashot Khachaturyants, head of the RFU referee committee, became the president of the league. The RPL presidential elections will be held on November 22.

Pryadkin headed the RPL since November 14, 2007. In the fall of 2010, the clubs re-elected him as president of the organization for a new term, increasing the term of the mandate to five years. After that, Pryadkin was twice re-elected as the head of the league.