Katie Holmes shares archival photos of Tom Cruise’s daughter on the occasion of her 15th birthday

In the pictures that have not been published anywhere before, Suri is still quite a baby.

The ex-wife of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and his colleague in the workshop Katie Holmes published several archived and previously unseen black and white photos with her daughter Suri on the social network Instagram on the occasion of the latter’s 15th birthday.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

“Happy 15th birthday, dear! I love you! I can not believe that you are already 15!”, – signed the pictures of the actress.

In the photographs – little Suri with friends, as well as in an embrace with her mother.

The very first to join the congratulations was Viola Davis, an Oscar nominee for Best Actress (the film “Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues”).

As for Suri herself, she traditionally celebrated her birthday with friends. A girl with a bouquet of flowers caught the paparazzi’s lenses while walking through the Soho district of New York.

Suri celebrated her birthday with friends [+–] Photo: Social networks

Father, Tom Cruise, did not react in any way to his daughter’s birthday. At least in social networks, he did not leave congratulations or photos. According to rumors, according to beliefs, and he professes Scientology, he is forbidden to communicate with his daughter until she accepts this faith.

Suri Cruz is the actor’s only child. He has two adopted children, 28-year-old Isabella and 26-year-old Connor, who were adopted by a celebrity married to Nicole Kidman. The older offspring of Cruise, by the way, are followers of Scientology.

During her marriage to actor Katie Holmes also adopted Scientology, but after the birth of her daughter, she wondered how this religion would affect the child. When Tom wanted to send her daughter to school at the Church of Scientology, her mother strongly opposed and decided to dissolve the marriage.

After the divorce, Holmes returned to Catholicism and sent Suri to a Catholic school.