Keanu Reeves on a romantic date in Beverly Hills with Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant donned face shields and joined Bill and Ted co-star Alex Winter for dinner.

Keanu Reeves, 56, and Alexandra Grant, 47, proved their relationship was still going strong as they embarked on their last romantic outing. The actor and his companion were seen walking outside the Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills, California on the evening of March 13 after enjoying a meal from the team. Wolfgang Puck… They joined the actor who took part in the filming with Keanu. Bill & Ted’s Incredible Adventure, 55-year-old Alex Winter, his wife Ramsey Ann Naito, 47 years old, and his son Leroy Winter, 23 years old, at a fun dinner and dressed stylishly but at the same time casual.

Keanu wore a black jacket over a black button-down shirt, black pants and brown boots, while Alexandra wore a silky black baseball-style jacket over a black top, black trousers and black shoes. The inseparable couple also made sure to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus by wearing protective face masks. Keanu had a blue mask while Alexandra had a white one.

At one point while observing the paparazzi, Keanu hugged Alex Winter, who was wearing an olive green jacket, jeans, and a white face shield. The two recently teamed up after 29 years to reprise their roles as Bill and Ted in Bill & Ted Face the Music, which was released in 2020. Alexandra stood next to them during a tight, friendly hug.

Keanu and Alexandra’s last date came a few months after they were spotted many times during their stay in Berlin, Germany, where the handsome actor starred in the sequel, Matrix IV. The cute couple kissed whenever she said goodbye to him in the car so he could head to the set in October, and they were occasionally seen hanging out together in museums and restaurants. While all eyes are on them whenever they appear in public, the happy duo for the most part tries to keep their relationship a secret.

Keanu and Alexandra made their red carpet debut as a couple during the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California in November 2019. At that time, they had been dating for two years, but they kept their love secret.