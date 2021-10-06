Keira Knightley investigates Boston Strangler murder story

Tanya Goncharenko. October 6, 2021

Matt Ruskin will direct a drama based on his own script, titled “The Boston Strangler” about the most famous maniac of the 60s. The main role in the film went to Oscar nominee Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Imitation Game). – reports Collider.

The picture is based on real events that took place in the 60s. At the time, 13 women in Boston were raped and strangled to death. Then, a journalist named Loretta McLaughlin, played by Knightley, enlisting the support of her colleague Jean Cole, during the investigation, linked all these murders and revealed the story of a maniac who was nicknamed the Boston Strangler.

The film will be produced by Ridley Scott and Margot Robbie.

During the writing of the script, Matt Ruskin reviewed all the material written by McLaughlin and Cole and thoroughly studied the Boston Strangler case.

Filming is scheduled to start in December, but the date of the film’s premiere is still unknown.