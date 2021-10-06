Keira Knightley starred in Boston Strangler

https://ria.ru/20211006/knightley-1753155498.html

MOSCOW, 6 October – RIA Novosti. British actress Keira Knightley has been cast as the lead in 20th Century Studios’ drama Boston strangler, reports Deadline. Matt Ruskin, best known for his work on the crime film Crown Heights (2017), has been selected as director. Produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, Tom Ackerley and Josie McNamara, the film is based on true events in the 1960s. It will tell about the serial killer Albert de Salvo (Boston Strangler). Knightley will play journalist Loretta McLachlin, who first revealed the maniac’s story alongside fellow reporter Gene Cole. According to Deadline, the drama is slated to begin filming this December. They will be held in Boston (USA). The release date of the tape has not yet been announced.

