https://ria.ru/20211006/knightley-1753155498.html
Keira Knightley starred in Boston Strangler
Keira Knightley got the lead role in the drama “Boston Strangler” – Russia news today
Keira Knightley starred in Boston Strangler
British actress Keira Knightley was approved for the lead role in the 20th Century Studios drama “Boston strangler”, … RIA Novosti, 06.10.2021
2021-10-06T03: 15
2021-10-06T03: 15
2021-10-06T03: 15
the culture
culture News
keira knightley
movies and TV series
USA
Boston
ridley scott
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155553/39/1555533980_0-0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f36934adf635ae879fed877c8a062f11.jpg
MOSCOW, 6 October – RIA Novosti. British actress Keira Knightley has been cast as the lead in 20th Century Studios’ drama Boston strangler, reports Deadline. Matt Ruskin, best known for his work on the crime film Crown Heights (2017), has been selected as director. Produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, Tom Ackerley and Josie McNamara, the film is based on true events in the 1960s. It will tell about the serial killer Albert de Salvo (Boston Strangler). Knightley will play journalist Loretta McLachlin, who first revealed the maniac’s story alongside fellow reporter Gene Cole. According to Deadline, the drama is slated to begin filming this December. They will be held in Boston (USA). The release date of the tape has not yet been announced.
https://ria.ru/20210929/houston-1752188955.html
USA
Boston
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155553/39/1555533980_206-0:2937:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e59f815126ec18dcf9597dde3d0c8625.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
culture news, keira knightley, movies and TV series, usa, boston, ridley scott
The director was Matt Ruskin, known for his work on the crime film “Crown Heights” (2017). The film will be produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, Tom Ackerley and Josie McNamara.
The film is based on real events that took place in the 1960s. It will tell about the serial killer Albert de Salvo (Boston Strangler). Knightley will play journalist Loretta McLachlin, who first revealed the maniac’s story alongside fellow reporter Gene Cole.
According to Deadline, the drama is slated to begin filming this December. They will be held in Boston (USA).
The release date of the tape has not yet been announced.
Stanley Tucci will play producer Whitney Houston