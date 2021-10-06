Kendall Jenner to become creative director of online retailer FWRD

Kendall plans to focus on identifying new talent in the industry

Luxury online retailer FWRD, part of the Revolve Group, has announced that model and influencer Kendall Jenner will take over as creative director.

The new creative director will be responsible for the visual content of the site and for the expansion brand portfolio retailer with “new names”. As part of the role, Kendall will focus on identifying new talent in the industry as well as creating trending selection-recommendations in style on its own behalf.

“I grew up with a love of fashion and have been incredibly lucky to work with some of the brightest people in the business. As Creative Director of FWRD, I am delighted to help oversee the site’s proposal with new designers and brands, ”commented Kendall Gener. – I hope that in some at least it will give a chance to get to such a platform for more young creative professionals. “

Official inauguration scheduled for start new york Fashion weeks. As part of the new collaboration, Kendall Jenner also starred in an advertising campaign for the new collection. autumn winter 2021–2022, presented on the employer’s website.