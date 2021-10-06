Kendall Jenner to become creative director of online retailer FWRD

Kendall plans to focus on identifying new talent in the industry
Luxury online retailer FWRD, part of the Revolve Group, has announced that model and influencer Kendall Jenner will take over as creative director.
The new creative director will be responsible for the visual content of the site and for the expansion
“I grew up with a love of fashion and have been incredibly lucky to work with some of the brightest people in the business. As Creative Director of FWRD, I am delighted to help oversee the site’s proposal with new designers and brands, ”commented Kendall Gener. – I hope that in
Official inauguration scheduled for start
“Kendall is the epitome of luxury and style, and we don’t see a better candidate for this position. As industry leaders and marketing innovators, we’re always on the lookout for fresh ideas, staying ahead of the curve and staying at the forefront of fashion trends. The world looks to Kendall as an industry leader and we are thrilled that her vision for FWRD has become a reality. ”
