Kristen Stewart on Parents, Career, and the Role of Princess Diana in Spencer

The world premiere of the new Princess Diana film “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” directed by Pablo Larrain took place at the Venice Film Festival on September 3 (see the trailer here). The film received mixed reviews, but the play of the actress Kristen Stewart, who embodied the image of the Princess of Wales on the screen, was appreciated by many. Many countries are still waiting for the big screen release, and Stewart, now in the spotlight, has again appeared on the cover of a Western edition.

Describing the conversation with the 31-year-old Hollywood star, the journalist noted that Stewart is unusually modest and even shy. Kristen talked not only about her new role, but also shared her childhood memories, noting that her parents, who are employed in the film industry (her father is a director, her mother is a script editor), worked hard, but she never felt a lack of parental attention and love.

Speaking about the role of Diana, Stewart said that she agreed to participate in the project even before she read the script, as she understood: to embody such an image is a challenge.

I thought, “You won’t give up on this, because who would you be in that case?” I would definitely feel like a coward. Especially considering that I’m an outsider. I am not from the UK, I have no emotional attachments to the royal family. So I was kind of a really blank slate and was able to absorb her image and act instinctively, ” Kristen said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Stewart also said that she watched the TV series “The Crown” and appreciated the performance of Emma Corrin, who also got the role of Diana.

I probably watched it overnight. I think she (Emma Corrin) did a really great job. Not that my opinion matters at all! But I really liked her in this role.

Kristen admitted that she wears a wig in the movie “Spencer”. According to the actress, this was a necessary measure, otherwise the filming of the film would have been delayed twice. Of course, the process was affected by the pandemic, and the creators, as Stewart said, had to rush.

There was something special about being Diana for the past six months. I knew that I was caught in some kind of energy stream. If people have something to say about the fact that this is not a perfect transformation, then I do not mind.

As for the criticism of the film, Stewart takes this philosophically, believing that everyone is entitled to their opinion, and the more controversy the project causes, the better. Now the actress is interested in her own experience in working on any picture.

Although I don’t seem to be the kind of person who wants to be extremely famous, I still want this conversation to be open … Previously, I did not pay attention to the value of projects. I thought: “I will do anything!”. And, frankly, it’s good that it passed. I think I’ll be more careful now. I think I have a flair for what will be useful for me personally, as an experience, and this is not necessarily what will be popular, – said Stewart.

Recall that the role of the queen of human hearts will be played by the star of “Twilight”, it became known in June last year. This decision caused a flurry of criticism: many felt that Stewart was not suitable for the role of a princess. But the director explained his opinion:

Kristen is one of the most prominent actresses of our time. It can be anything: very mysterious and very fragile, at the same time very strong. This combination is exactly what we need, it made me think about her. The way she reacted to the script and how she approaches working on her character is pleasantly surprising. I think Kristen will present something amazing and intriguing on the screen.

Filming took place in Germany and Great Britain. The premiere in Russia will take place on November 5.