Kristen Stewart on Princess Diana’s Role: Everything She Wanted

Evgeniya VASILIEVA October 5 18:36

0

Photo: ew.com

American actress Kristen Stewart revealed that for her role in Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana, she worked with dialect coach William Conacher, who previously trained Emma Corrin (Diana in The Crown – Ed.) And Naomi Watts (Diana in the film “Diana: A Love Story” – Ed.). According to Stewart, she also plunged into long research work to better fit into Lady Dee’s role. Kristen spoke about this in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s a fact that sometimes she just didn’t want to come to dinner. If she felt she was cornered, then one way to show her teeth was to change her clothes or not come to eat. She didn’t always say the same thing in every interview, you know? She was one of the most mysterious people in history. But there was something about studying her fully in the last six months. I saw that I was caught in some kind of unusual energy, – the actress shared.

Stewart also revealed that she used a wig during filming. It helped save time on set, she said.

Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana tells the story of the period leading up to Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles. In the story, Lady Dee spends the Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. She soon realizes that she wants to divorce her husband. The film is set in 1990 and covers three days in the life of the princess.

The film was written by Stephen Knight, who worked on Peaky Blinders and Taboo. In addition to Stewart, the film stars Jack Farthing (Blandings, Poldark), Sean Harris (Borgia, Mission Impossible: Outcast Tribe, Mission Impossible: Fallout), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, ” The Adventures of Paddington “) and Timothy Spall (Harry Potter, The King’s Speech). The soundtrack for the film was written by Radiohead guitarist Johnny Greenwood and costume designer was Jacqueline Durran.