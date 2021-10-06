Lokomotiv lost to SKA and suffered its first defeat in the KHL under the leadership of Nikitin – 10/05/2021

Marat Khusnutdinov scored the puck (40th minute).

This defeat was the first for Yaroslavl under the leadership of Igor Nikitin. The 2019 Gagarin Cup winner with CSKA took over Lokomotiv on September 25, replacing Andrey Skabelka. After his appointment, the railroad workers won three victories in a row.

SKA goalkeeper Lars Johansson did not concede a single goal in the second match in a row; in the previous meeting, the team from St. Petersburg beat Neftekhimik (2: 0). In total, the Swedish goalkeeper has four clean meetings this season. Lokomotiv failed to score a single goal for the second time during the regular season.

SKA extended the winning streak to three matches. The team from St. Petersburg scored 21 points after 14 games and ranks third in the Western Conference standings, Lokomotiv with 14 points after 14 games is in seventh place. In the next match SKA will play Barys away on October 8, Lokomotiv will meet the local Severstal in Cherepovets the day before.