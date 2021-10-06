love is a game “introduced his family to the family of Chris Hemsworth

Matt Damon looked so pumped when he and his wife Luciana Barroso enjoyed the sunshine in Brion Bay, Australia, after two weeks of self-isolation in a luxury mansion.

50-year-old Matt Damon looked fit when he spent a day with his family on January 30! The actor who played the main role in the film “The Bourne Identity “ just finished self-isolation for a period of two weeks in quarantine with his wife Luciana Barroso, 45, and their three daughters: Isabella, 14 years old, Jia, 12 years old, and Stella, 10 years old, in Australia where he plans to shoot sequels for the sequel Thor: Love and Thunder“(The premiere is scheduled for 2022). Matt and his family were spotted meeting Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky, 44, and their twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 6 – see the photos below.

Matt looked happy, rested and relaxed when he was in the gorgeous Byron Bay, where Chris and Elsa live in a $ 20 million mansion. The company headed to the Lennox Beach Playground, where the kids had fun on the swing! At one point, Matt, who was wearing an Old King’s Poker Club T-shirt, shorts and sunglasses, even helped the kids put on the splint. One of Chris and Elsa’s twins sat cheerfully on Matt’s daughter’s lap while the elder Isabella watched him.

Dressed in coral shorts, yellow crop top and hat, Luciana and Elsa also enjoyed a girly getaway while walking barefoot. For her part, Luciana wore a purple floral sleeveless dress and held on to a brown paper shopping bag. The brunette also had a side bag for some of her belongings, and her eyes were covered with designer sunglasses.

Matt and Luciana completed a two-week quarantine at the AirBnB mansion, which reportedly cost $ 7,000 a night. This luxury villa, inspired by a French castle, overlooks the ocean and includes a swimming pool, tennis courts and four bedrooms. The family flew to the country on a private jet and then isolated at home, where they also underwent security, food and regular medical examinations in accordance with Australia’s strict COVID-19 coronavirus regulations.

Chris did not attend the family day as the 37-year-old is currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney, which is roughly a 90 minute flight or eight hours drive. In film Taika Waititi also starred Chris Pratt, Christian Bale and Natalie Portman. Previously, Matt appeared in the film “Thor: Ragnarok as the fictional Loki, but he is believed to be playing a new role in the 2022 film.