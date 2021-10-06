Metallurg beat Spartak and won the 11th victory in a row in the KHL – 10/05/2021

Scored goals were Josh Curry (15th minute), Denis Zernov (17), Anatoly Nikontsev (37) and Brendan Lipsik (43).

Metallurg won their 11th win in a row in the regular season. Ilya Vorobyov returned to the coaching bench of the team. He was unable to lead the team in the previous match with Dynamo Moscow (4: 2), as he was isolated due to a positive test for coronavirus. The second and third tests were negative.

Nikontsev, who scored the third goal, played for Spartak for five seasons and was the team captain. On May 1, 2021, he signed a contract with Metallurg. The team from Magnitogorsk for the third time this season did not concede a single goal in the match, the guests’ goal was defended by Juho Olkinuora. “Spartak” for the third time failed to hit the opponent’s goal, the red-and-white didn’t score in the wounds in home matches with SKA (0: 2) and Avangard (0: 4).

Spartak, with 16 points after 15 matches, is ranked sixth in the Western Conference standings. Metallurg scored 13 victories and one defeat and tops the table in the Eastern Conference with 26 points.