Milokhin – in an interview with Zagitova on Ice Age: “I have not seen any bad comments about the fall. There are no ups without falls, dudes! ” – Figure skating

Alina Zagitova, Olympic champion, host of the Ice Age television project on Channel One, interviewed two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva and tiktoker Dani Milokhin on the set of the new episode of the show.

– Danya, we know you as a cheerful and cheerful little man. But now you have performed in a lyrical manner. What do you think?

Milokhin: I don’t like to talk much and I don’t know how, I said everything on the ice. I like. I’m here.

– Zhenya, we know that you love Billie Eilish. Did you choose this music?

Medvedev: You know, surprisingly, in this case, it’s not my decision. They offered – they agreed. I always agree with Billy, this is my singer. Close to my spirit, this is my image. There were no discussions.

– Danya, you have a tattoo with a bear on skates. Will you show it?

Milokhin: It is healing.

– Understood. Helps you ride?

Milokhin: This is … no.

– After the last time, were there any attacks from the followers? Do you read them at all?

Milokhin: Comments about the fact that I dropped Zhenya? I haven’t seen any bad ones, really. Damn, everyone understood – there are falls. There are no ups without falls, dudes!

– This is the right approach.

Medvedev: Means, next time I will fly.

Milokhin, during Medvedeva’s question about Zagitova, whispered: “She doesn’t love her.”

Now Medvedeva is skating with Dania Milokhin (15 million subscribers in tiktok): he sang with Baskov, wore a dress and already dropped Zhenya on the ice