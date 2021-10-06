Minsk “Dynamo” interrupted the winning streak of “Ak Bars”, beating Kazan in overtime

In the next match of the KHL regular championship, Dinamo Minsk defeated Ak Bars. The meeting took place at the Tatneft Arena stadium in Kazan and ended in overtime with a score of 4: 3 (1: 1, 1: 2, 1: 0, 1: 0) in favor of Craig Woodcroft’s charges.

At the 14th minute Matthias Tedenby brought the Minskers forward. At the 20th minute Nikolay Kovalenko equalized the score. At the 24th minute Ilya Safonov from the transfer of Dmitry Yudin brought Kazan people forward. At the 33rd minute Kirill Voronin restored equality in the match. In a minute and a half Nikita Dynyak from the pass of Ilya Safonov, he threw the third puck into the goal of Minsk. However, at the start of the third period Ilya Usov equalized the score in the minority after a gross mistake by Igor Bobkov. The winning goal in overtime was scored by Matthias Tedenby.

You can watch the video on the official website of the KHL. The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC.

In the next match of the KHL regular championship, Dinamo Minsk in Nizhnekamsk will play with the local Neftekhimik. Ak Bars will host Metallurg Magnitogorsk. Both meetings will take place on October 7th.