Miranda Kerr told how she manages to be friends with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

After the divorce, Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom not only remained on friendly terms, but also closely communicate with each other’s new chosen ones. How they came to this, the model told in the podcast “Ladies First With Laura Brown”.

In a conversation with the host, the ex-wife of the actor admitted that immediately after the breakup, they began to work on maintaining good relations.

Their friendship benefited from the fact that Miranda and Orlando were able to find new partners who only support them. As Kerr admitted, she is really close friends with Katy Perry, who gave birth to Bloom’s daughter Daisy.

The beauties met back in 2016. Even then, their communication worked out well, and over time, these friendly relations only became stronger. The same thing happens between Bloom and Miranda’s new husband.

My husband and Orlando really get along as well as Katy and I, so this is such a blessing and there should be no other way. It can be harmonious and you can be incredibly kind.

– the star is sure.

