Motorist – Jokerit. Forecast and bet for 2.00 / Hockey Predictions

In the Kontinental Hockey League regular season match, Avtomobilist will host Jokerit. The game will take place at the Uralets-Arena on October 6. The meeting starts at 17:00 Moscow time. Avtomobilist – Jokerit: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Motorist”

The hockey club from the Urals has 14 regular season matches in which it scored 15 points. The team is fifth in the Eastern Conference classification.

In the first half of September “Motorist”, recovering from two defeats, organized four victories on foreign ice, and then again lost points twice.

In lost matches, guys Bill Peters turned out to be weaker than Avangard (1: 3) and CSKA (2: 3 OT). And after the fight with the “army men” “Auto” moved “Dynamo” Minsk (7: 3).

In four other fights Yekaterinburg suffered from Traktor (1: 2 B), Barys (4: 5 OT), Salavat Yulaev (2: 3) and Metallurg Mg (2: 4). In a recent meeting, Avtomobilist defeated Avangard (5: 2).

“Jokerit”

After 14 matches, the Finnish team secured the first position in the Western Conference standings. During all this time, the “jesters” managed to accumulate 23 points.

In the debut of the new season “Jokerit” managed to lose twice. But after a couple of defeats at the start, the guys from the city of Helsinki did not concede for 11 matches in a row.

The last matches of the Jokers’ unbeaten run took place at the Hartwall Arena. In them wards Lauri Maryamaki finished with Sochi (4: 2), Ak Bars (4: 3 OT) and Severstal (4: 1).

However, Jokerit’s tough streak was interrupted in their last match to date. In Chelyabinsk, the Finns did not cope with Traktor (2: 3 B).

Forecast and rate

Avtomobilist’s victory is estimated at 2.27, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.20, and for the victory of “Jokerit” – 2.64…

Even in their unsuccessful segments, Yekaterinburg residents try to play effectively. In three recent meetings out of four, they punched total over 5.5 …

The Finnish club, in spite of the defeat by Traktor, was also strong in the regular season. It is worth expecting goals from the face-to-face confrontation between the two “top” teams. Our forecast and bid – total over 5.5 for 2.00.