Nations League 2021 playoff final: schedule, format, qualification for the 2022 World Cup, prize money

Why play the playoffs when all the matches are over and what are the specifics of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup finals? Answering key questions about the 2021 Nations League playoff final.

When and where will the matches take place?

Semifinal, October 6, 21:45 Moscow time: Italy – Spain (San Siro, Milan)

Semifinal, October 7, 21:45 Moscow time: Belgium v ​​France (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Match for third place, October 10, 16:00 Moscow time (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Final, October 10, 21:45 Moscow time (San Siro, Milan)

What is the format?

In the semi-finals and finals, in the event of a tie following the results of 90 minutes, extra time is assigned. If no winner is identified, a penalty shootout is carried out. There are no extra times in the match for third place. In the event of a draw after regular time, a penalty shoot-out immediately follows.

What will the winner get?

A sterling silver goblet with a height of 71 cm. The trophy is a flag that gracefully descends around the flagpole. In addition, in order to free up the dates for the final stage of the League of Nations in October 2021, when the draw for the 2022 World Cup qualifier, they were sent to groups of five rather than six teams – so they will play two fewer matches in qualifying.

A direct hit in the final stage of the World Cup is not affected by the performance in the playoffs of the League of Nations, except perhaps on the teams’ chances of getting to the World Cup. The top two Nations League teams will play in the play-offs. If these teams have already qualified in Qatar at the time of the seams, the following teams will take their place. The rating is calculated based on the place in the group, the points scored and the goal difference – the teams of each division will receive places from first to 12th depending on the results.

UEFA’s official website does not disclose the prize money for the UEFA Nations League finalists this season, but in the past they were € 10.5 million for a win, € 9 million for a silver, 8 million for a bronze and 7 million for fourth place.

