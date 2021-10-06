Netflix sets release dates for Army of the Dead prequel and black comedy starring DiCaprio

The streamer has decided on two high-profile premieres, appointing them for the holiday dates: the thriller Army of Thieves – the prequel to Army of the Dead by Zach Snyder – will be available to Netflix subscribers from October 29 (Halloween weekend), and a black apocalyptic comedy with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Don’t Look Up – December 24, Christmas Eve.

As a reminder, Army of Thieves will tell the back story of Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer), who turned from a humble bank clerk into a bugbear by accepting an offer to join a team of criminals who aimed at the most impregnable bank safes in Europe. The action takes place at the dawn of a zombie epidemic.

The heroes of the comedy “Don’t Look Up” – astronomers, who have found out that only six months are left before the collision of the Earth with a giant asteroid, go on a press tour to warn humanity about the mortal danger, but no one believes the scientists. The film became the most stellar project of the director of the “Games for the fall” Adam McKay – in addition to DiCaprio and Lawrence played Meryl Streep, Timothy Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Matthew Perry and singer Ariana Grande.