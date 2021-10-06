Olympic champion Sotnikova left the “Ice Age” :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

According to the producer of the Olympic champion Anastasia Ivka, the skater was unable to find a new partner. Initially, blogger and rap artist Dava was Sotnikova’s partner, but he dropped out of the show due to an injury during training.

Photo: Valery Sharifulin / TASS



After the injury of Dava (David Manukyan), the organizers of the Ice Age could not find a new partner for Adelina Sotnikova, which is why the Olympic champion will not take part in the project, said Sotnikova’s producer Anastasia Ivka.

“Unfortunately, Adeline will not be able to take part in the Ice Age. We know that many were waiting for her appearance, we really appreciate the audience’s sympathy. However, despite all the efforts of the team, she failed to find a suitable candidate for a pair. None of the guys approached Channel One: some do not skate at the proper level, some didn’t work on the media, ”Sotnikova’s producer told StarHit

According to the producer, one of the candidates was actor Pavel Chinarev, who starred in the TV series Major and the film Dyavyataev, but “the parties could not come to an agreement,” and Sotnikova was leaving Ice Age.

“We are forced to leave the Glacier, as we understand that the struggle is already underway, the guys are training every day. And we ourselves have already spent quite a lot of time searching, alas, unsuccessfully. We are sincerely grateful to Ilya Averbukh for his support and help in everything. “

Earlier it became known that Sotnikova’s partner, singer Dava, would not be able to take part in the show due to a shoulder injury sustained in training. The artist will need surgery.

Adelina Sotnikova is the 2014 Olympic champion in figure skating.The 25-year-old figure skater has won four gold medals at the national championship. In March 2020, the athlete announced her retirement.