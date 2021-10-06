Orlando Bloom revealed the first word of 7-month-old daughter Daisy

And he frankly answered an intimate question about his relationship with Katy Perry.





No wonder the 44-year-old actor diligently sang songs to his daughter that mention the word “dad”. In a fresh interview with The Times, Orlando Bloom said that his plan worked perfectly: Daisy was the first to utter that word. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star approached this issue so responsibly, because his son Flynn first learned to say “mom” from ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“It’s amazing to be a father again,” Bloom added. – Daisy is a very happy baby. [Утром] I kiss her and we talk for a while. I look into her eyes and sing Daddy Loves His Daisy Dove so she knows who Daddy is. “

The daughter of Orlando and Katy Perry was born in August last year. The last few weeks, the star couple was vacationing with a baby in the Hawaiian Islands. Recently, the paparazzi spotted the 36-year-old singer with a ring on that very finger, and this gave rise to rumors of her secret wedding to Bloom. So far, celebrities have not commented on fan speculation. We remind you that they got engaged two years ago.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Orlando also opened up about his sex life. When asked by a journalist how often he and Katie manage to be alone, he replied: “Not very often – we just had a baby.”

A year ago, Bloom admitted that before meeting Perry he felt unhappy and therefore risked using the advice of a friend, who urged “to completely give up sex for several months in order to build a new serious relationship.”

“I was going to get rid of for three months, but then I realized that I get pleasure from the fact that I look at the process of communicating with girls from a different angle and accept the female self,” the actor shared in an interview with The Sunday Times.