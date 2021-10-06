Orlando Bloom saved Katy Perry while performing on stage – VIDEO

American actor Orlando Bloom saved his wife, singer Katy Perry, while performing on stage.

It happened at the Variety’s Power of Women event at the Wallis Annenberg Arts Center in Beverly Hills.

Katy Perry sang for the guests of the ceremony in a luxurious dress from the Schiaparelli brand. But because of the tight corset, at one point it became difficult for the star to breathe.

Then Orlando Bloom quickly went on stage and helped his beloved to lower the zipper on her dress. Then the actor kissed Katie between the shoulder blades and returned to the hall.

– Now I can breathe! You are my hero! Katy Perry said into the microphone.

Before the performance, the couple posed together on the red carpet. Katy Perry’s dress attracted attention thanks to the long train and puffy lantern sleeves. The star complemented her image with earrings from Schiaparelli.

Orlando chose a black suit and shirt for the event. It is worth noting that this is the couple’s first secular exit in a long time.

As a reminder, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got married in March 2021. They postponed the wedding several times. First, the cause was the coronavirus, and then the birth of their daughter Daisy.

The girl became the first child for Katy Perry. Orlando already has a 10-year-old son from supermodel Miranda Kerr.