Ovechkin, Kucherov and Vasilevsky are the best among Russians in NHL 22

Six Russian outfield players entered the top 50 ratings of EA Sports in the NHL 22 game, the international release of which is scheduled for October 15, according to the official website of the NHL in Russian. Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin and the Tampa Bay Lightning striker Nikita Kucherov – the best outfield players among Russians, the goalkeeper of “Tampa” Andrey Vasilevsky – the first in the rating of goalkeepers.

Kucherov took the highest place among Russian players with an overall score of 92. This placed him seventh overall and second in the right wing after Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Washington captain Alexander Ovechkin, who was the face of the NHL 21 cover, also scored 92 points, but came in eighth overall. At the same time, Ovechkin became the best among the left extreme forwards, and also took the first places in terms of “Strength” (93) and “Balance” (95) and second place in terms of “Aggression” (91), losing only to Brad Marchand from the Boston Bruins “(92).

The fastest among the Russians was the New York Rangers forward Artemy Panarin (92 – according to the “Speed” indicator), in the overall rating took the 13th position (91). Among the players of his role, he is second only to Ovechkin and Marchand.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeny Malkin due to injury, he will miss the first two months of the championship, but in the NHL 22 rankings he still took a high 24th place (90). Among all the center-forwards, Malkin occupies the 12th position.

Best Newcomer Last Season Kirill Kaprizov signed a five-year contract with Minnesota Wild and is preparing for his second year in the NHL. It would hardly surprise anyone if Caprice ranks well above 34 (88) next year. Among the left wing, the Wild forward is in fifth place.

Carolina Hurricanes striker can also count on significant progress Andrey Svechnikov, with a rating of 87 ranked 46th.

Among the top 10 goalkeepers were two Russians. Andrei Vasilevsky, as the owner of the “Conn Smythe Trophy”, rightfully occupies the first line with 92 points. The ninth position of the rating is the goalkeeper of the New York Islanders Semyon Varlamov (87).