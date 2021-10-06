Parallel Heiko Wins Tenth Kusama Network Slots Auction | Blockchain24

According to Odaily, Parallel-Heiko, a decentralized cryptocurrency trading platform, won the 10th slot auction on the Polkadot Kusama canary network. Parallel Heiko was allocated 202,793 KSM during the crowdsud period.

“Parallel-Heiko has officially won the 10th parachain slot auction in Kusam with 202K + KSM and over 12.5K contributions! Many thanks to our community! We are incredibly happy to be a member of Kusama Parachain and have some good news to share, ”says Parallel.

Further, it is reported about the bonuses that the participants in the auction will receive.

Early Rewards: Those who contributed (<10,000 KSM) prior to the launch of the referral system will also receive a 5% HKO bonus for their support. Contributions above the 200,000 KSM limit will also be rewarded at the same rate (1 KSM = 200 HKO).

“Let’s celebrate this amazing milestone! Together we are launching Parallel Heiko and innovative DeFi apps for the Kusama Network, ”write the Parallel developers.

The Parallel Finance team have done an exceptional job of developing and launching their parachain and they really have a reason to be proud of the secure slot.

Here’s a tweeted list of what has been done at the end of September: