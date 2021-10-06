Parallel Heiko Wins Tenth Kusama Network Slots Auction | Blockchain24

According to Odaily, Parallel-Heiko, a decentralized cryptocurrency trading platform, won the 10th slot auction on the Polkadot Kusama canary network. Parallel Heiko was allocated 202,793 KSM during the crowdsud period.
“Parallel-Heiko has officially won the 10th parachain slot auction in Kusam with 202K + KSM and over 12.5K contributions! Many thanks to our community! We are incredibly happy to be a member of Kusama Parachain and have some good news to share, ”says Parallel.
Further, it is reported about the bonuses that the participants in the auction will receive.
- Early Rewards: Those who contributed (<10,000 KSM) prior to the launch of the referral system will also receive a 5% HKO bonus for their support.
- Contributions above the 200,000 KSM limit will also be rewarded at the same rate (1 KSM = 200 HKO).
“Let’s celebrate this amazing milestone! Together we are launching Parallel Heiko and innovative DeFi apps for the Kusama Network, ”write the Parallel developers.
The Parallel Finance team have done an exceptional job of developing and launching their parachain and they really have a reason to be proud of the secure slot.
Here’s a tweeted list of what has been done at the end of September:
“Parallel has achieved a lot over the past five months and continues to work hard to create DeFi products that will increase the return on investment for DOT and KSM owners. We want to share a few important milestones from Q2 to Q3:
- Completed development, testing and fixes from our Q3 Money Market Protocol Audit: Our users can deposit assets on the testnet and receive interest on providing liquidity. The interest rate model is algorithmically determined by supply and demand.
- Implemented management options for our basket of loans and tested various interest rate models: This allowed us to experiment with different ways to incentivize users with APY for lending and borrowing in each supported market on the testnet.
- Completed development and integration of the parallel-js SDK: This library provides the necessary metadata for the Parallel backend to query and send transactions using Polkadot {JS}.
- Parallel Finance is integrated with SubQuery Network. This allows users to process and query data from our Substrate based blockchain.
- The liquidation client is deployed. There are various strategies for liquidating loans. This liquidation tool consists of an automatic liquidation algorithm that is executed based on the percentage of the missing amount to keep the borrowers’ accounts running.
- Used Rust to develop an oracle client: this allows us to extract price data from multiple sources and combine it into a single price in the chain.
- Redesigned our web app to provide users with an improved and simpler UI / UX. Over the past few months, we have been collecting feedback from our community and listening to them. In August, we released new designs to make our platform user-friendly.
- Developed technical projects for our POC with liquid rates v1.0: now users can place bets on their KSM assets, earn interest tokens and withdraw KSM rates. Betting derivatives can also be used in the money market to double the return on lending. Stay tuned for version 2.0 of our liquid staking product!
- Launched the auctions and crowdsourcing page to participate in the Kusama parachain auction for slots 8-10. The global community had the opportunity to support the project through crowdloan and earn rewards in the amount of HKO in dollars. “