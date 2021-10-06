Pierre Gasly at Alpha Tauri: can he return to Red Bull or move to Alpin or McLaren

To return to Red Bull, it was necessary to make fewer mistakes. However, the Frenchman’s career is in his own hands.

One of the best Formula 1 drivers suffering at a career stalemate? Do not rush to feel sorry for Gasly

Pierre Gasly spends the second consecutive brilliant season, he is one of the best riders in the middle of the peloton, has a victory on his account. At the same time, he has only formal chances of getting into Red Bull in the near future – even Pierre himself admits that it is too early to think about this until 2023.

How is it that the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner is stuck in the middle?





Dead End Gasley

Apart from Alpha Tauri, Gasli has no options for the 2022 season – and even six months ago he did not. In “Mercedes” and “Ferrari” his way has been ordered, in “McLaren” there is already a native of the Austrian program, in “Alpin” there are long-term contracts Windows and Alonso, and my partner Stroll at Aston Martin became Vettel. Chance to return to Red Bull and replace Peres nand the next year and a half was missed.

The Frenchman managed to rehabilitate himself after the failure of the start of the 2019 season, which cost him a place in Red Bull, but where to develop next? Gasly became more experienced, chalked up the victory, but in a career sense he stayed where he was at the end of 2018 – in the middle of the peloton with unclear prospects of being in the top team.

Gasli in training before the Styrian Grand Prix Photo: Peter Fox / Getty Images

In the face of Red Bull’s struggle for the championship, Gasley could return to this team only if in the 2021 season he was stable and obviously stronger than Perez, but this is not happening. Yes, Cheko faced serious problems, but Pierre often makes mistakes. In Bahrain, he crashed into Riccardo on the third lap, in Monza – on the first, and in Barcelona he got a 5-second penalty for being crooked on the grid.

So it turns out that Gasly is good, but not enough to get into the existing top team. Each of them is currently fully equipped, and the seats will be vacated only if there is an unforeseen need to part with one of the pilots.

There is no place better than Faenza

But if you look at the situation more broadly, Gasly’s position is much better and more profitable than it might seem. In addition, the Frenchman extended his contract with Alpha Tauri for a reason even before Red Bull confirmed Perez for the 2022 season. Since it will not be possible to get into the top team right now, Alfa Tauri is the best team for next year.

In the 2022 season, new technical regulations will enter into force in Formula 1, all teams will build fundamentally new cars, and in the face of cost constraints, close cooperation between Red Bull and Alpha Tauri will only play into the hands. No other middle peasant team has such connections with any of the greats as Alfa Tauri. Gasley will have almost the same car as Verstappen and Perez in the 2022 season.

Gasli and Tsunoda in front of the layout of the chassis of the Formula 1 season-2022 Photo: Lars Baron / Getty Images

Well, and most importantly, at the end of 2022, when Gasley’s current contract expires, he will be able to assess which of the rivals coped better with the transition to the new regulations. And there will be more free seats.

For example, Alpine may leave Alonso, who is now not as ahead of Ocon as he once was Vandorn. Or in “McLaren” one of the pilots will not be able to withstand the competition with a partner and will leave in search of a better life. Finally, Lawrence Stroll may decide to find a new partner for his son, or remember that he is not only a father, but also a businessman, and drops Lance himself. Gasli will have options – if, of course, he gets rid of mistakes and continues to shine. The Frenchman’s career is in his own hands.