Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Attends an Abortion Rally!

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, star of The Hunger Games, took to the streets of New York to take part in a protest.

Jennifer Lawrence appeared at the rally not alone, but with her friend and colleague Amy Schumer, known to the world for her leading role in the movie “Pretty Women”. The actresses supported the public in a peaceful protest. They advocated safe abortion in Texas.

The essence of a peaceful rally

The fact is that the other day in the state of Texas, the government passed a new law that prohibits women from officially having an abortion if their child is more than six weeks old. It is at this age that all organs begin to form in the fetus and the heartbeat is heard. Termination of pregnancy in this case would be a violation of the law, which means that it will entail legal proceedings. Moreover, this law applies to women who become pregnant as a result of sexual violence.

At the moment, Jennifer Lawrence is approximately 6-7 months pregnant, she is expecting her first child. Amy Schumer cannot have children, as she survived an operation to remove the uterus and appendages as a result of cancer. However, the actresses decided to take part in this rally.

Amy Schumer posted a photo with Jennifer Lawrence on her official Instagram page, where they were captured together during a peaceful rally.

“I don’t have a uterus and Jennifer is pregnant, but we’re here anyway.” – the actress signed the post.

The frame shows Lawrence holding a homemade poster in which the following words are written in a marker: “Women in our country cannot consider themselves free if they have no right to control their body.”…

It is worth noting that Amy Schumer, the day before the protest, urged her fans on social networks to join her and take to the streets of New York along with other women.

“Every woman has the right to a safe abortion at any time of the day and for any reason. This Saturday we are gathering across the country to defend the rights of all women. Join us” – wrote a celebrity.

The actress accompanied these publications with the corresponding hashtags. Jennifer Lawrence does not have official pages on social networks.