Pregnant Scarlett Johansson shares details of raising 6-year-old daughter Rose

The 36-year-old actress is actively promoting the film “Black Widow”, in which she played the last time the superheroine Natasha Romanoff. While Scarlett Johansson has not commented on reports that she is preparing to become a mom for the second time, she is happy to share the details of growing up her 6-year-old daughter Rose. The girl’s father is French journalist Romain Doriac, whom the Marvel star was married to from 2014 to 2017.

On the Kelly Clarkson show, Scarlett admitted that her daughter always follows her on her heels, which sometimes leads to funny situations: “She almost became my shadow. This is wonderful, because in a few years she probably won’t want to have anything to do with me. So you need to enjoy these moments. Of course, situations arise when she is standing outside the bathroom door, and I say: “Rose, give me a minute! We all need to be alone sometimes. ” But she doesn’t want anything bad, and it’s better everything will be like this, than she will not communicate with me at all ”.

Last fall, the actress married Colin Jost, the star of Saturday Night Live. The wedding ceremony was very modest, the lovers invited only relatives and close friends.