Premieres of two films with Tom Cruise postponed due to outbreak of Delta strain

Created with Skydance, these big franchises with billion-dollar revenue potential demand a perfect world, not overwhelmed by a pandemic. This is reported by the publication Deadline.

The six Mission Impossible films have grossed over $ 4 billion. The latest movie, 2018, peaked at $ 791.7 million. Top Gun: Maverick has grossed over $ 357 million worldwide.

Paramount didn’t want to choose which films would be shown in the current environment. In their view, all filmmakers and stars deserve the same attention and positioning in a potentially robust box office market going forward. So, the second half of 2021 will remain without any Paramount releases. Taking into account the forecast of visits to cinemas next year.

What is known about the filming of “Mission Impossible 7”

The shooting of the long-awaited action movie was influenced by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the outbreak of the disease, production of the film was suspended from March to June 2020;

Tom Cruise has always been responsible for quarantine regulations. In December 2020, a recording appeared on the network on which you can hear the actor yelling at the film crew due to non-compliance with the rules;

We are the gold standard! Hollywood continues to make films now because of us! Because they believe in what we do there! No apologies! You can tell that to people who are losing their damn homes because the movie industry is down. It won’t put food on the table for them, it won’t pay for education!

– emotionally noted Tom Cruise.

In June, the shooting was restored. Then the media wrote that Tom Cruise created completely safe working conditions for colleagues;

But not without other incidents. During the filming, a motorcycle caught fire, due to which the production of the tape was again suspended. The stuntman was not hurt, but everyone was furious because the stunt was very important;

The ending of “Mission Impossible” Tom Cruise must shoot in space. The flight of the actor with the director and cameraman is scheduled for October 2021.

What is known about the filming of “Top Gun: Maverick”

Back in 2018, the first filming began in San Diego. At the end of August, a 15-person creative team filmed the cockpit scenes;

In February 2019, the premiere was supposed to take place, but due to COVID-19 it was postponed. The date was changed every time, more than once;

In April 2019, filming was completed;

During filming, Tom Cruise performed dangerous stunts and led the fighter himself. In May, he shared with fans a photo for the Day of the Best Shooter.

