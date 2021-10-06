Reese Witherspoon captured while working on a new film

A new romantic movie with our favorite actors is coming soon.

After completing work on the second season of The Morning Show Reese Witherspoon almost immediately started working on a new rom-com. The film is being filmed for Netflix and titled Your place or mine, with Reese starring Ashton Kutcher.

The film tells the story of two good friends who live on opposite ends of America. Somehow they decide to change their houses for a week. As a result, this act radically changes their lives.

Reese Witherspoon / Getty Images

After the start of filming, the paparazzi are constantly on duty on the set and take photos of the actors during work. So yesterday they managed to capture Reese in a denim jacket and a printed skirt.

Reese Witherspoon / Getty Images

By the way, for Ashton Kutcher, this picture will be the first romantic comedy in the last five years. He was also captured during filming.

Ashton Kutcher / Getty Images

