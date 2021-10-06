Reese Witherspoon shares how she dealt with panic attacks on the set of Wild

Актриса обращалась к гипнозу до того, как начать съемки своего проекта “Дикая” 2014 года.

Reese Witherspoon was nominated for an Oscar for her emotional portrayal of the writer Cheryl Strade in 2014’s Wild, but it was not easy for the actress to transform into her character.

Witherspoon suffered from severe panic attacks even before filming began, she told Tracy Ellis Ross for Interview magazine, published on Tuesday, and she hypnotized herself to cope with the attacks.

“Probably the heroine from the movie Wild,” said 45-year-old Witherspoon when asked by Ross which of her roles “changed” her the most. “I was so scared to take on this, Tracy. Wu hypnotized herself, I was so scared. I had panic attacks for three weeks before I started filming, ”said the star of The Morning Show.

“It’s a story about nudity, sexuality and drug use, but it was also important that I was alone with the camera with no other actors. I’ve never been alone in a scene for a long time, ”added Witherspoon. “Probably, there were no other actors with me on the set for 25 days. There was only me, a camera and a backpack. And I thought that it will really continue to be boring as well?

In Wild, Witherspoon portrays a woman who walks the 1,100 miles of the Pacific Hiking Trail alone in an effort to recover from a series of personal tragedies – a painful divorce and mother’s death.

The film, which was written by novelist Strayd and Nick Hornby herself, was directed by Jean-Marc Vallee and earned Oscar nominations for Witherspoon and her co-star Laura Dern.

Witherspoon told Ross that Strayd’s memoir, which inspired her to make the film, was a huge influence on her.