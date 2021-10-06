Regina Todorenko admitted that she wants to take a master class in acting from Leonardo DiCaprio

In his microblog on Instagram Regina Todorenko often shares not only the process of filming various projects, but also personal thoughts. So, today the presenter published a list of her cherished desires. Interestingly, Regina even knows the exact amount of money that she needs to fulfill all the dreams from the list. So, according to Todorenko, for complete happiness she lacks 137,482,640 dollars.

Regina did not show the entire list, however, she published the first four points, as well as the cost of each. It turned out that Todorenko dreams of: taking a picture with a football player Ronaldo and appear on his microblog on Instagram for one million dollars, buy real estate in California for eight million dollars, make a documentary for the Netflix video service for about five million dollars, and take an acting workshop with a Hollywood artist Leonardo DiCaprio for 184 thousand dollars.

Regina Todorenko

Regina noted that describing her own desires and a clear idea of ​​the amount of funds required to fulfill them strongly motivates her. “I earn $ 137,482,640. My working day begins with this phrase! Yes, this is how I visualize and that is exactly how much I need to satisfy all my “wishes” and be happy, “the star wrote in her microblog on Instagram (the author’s spelling and punctuation are given unchanged hereinafter. – Approx. ed.).

It is worth noting that now the career of 30-year-old Regina Todorenko goes on a year. The artist began her career in the music field, but in recent years, the star has increasingly appeared on television. Regina gained wide popularity in 2014, becoming the host of the eighth season of the acclaimed project “Heads and Tails”. It is interesting that Todorenko got to the casting of the show by accident, however, after starting her activities in the program, she quickly won the hearts of numerous viewers.

Regina Todorenko with Vlad Topalov and her son

Now Regina can be seen in a music show “Mask”, the second season of which is aired every Sunday on the NTV channel. The presenter was included in the star jury of the project, the chairman of which is Philip Kirkorov… As part of the program, Todorenko, together with other judges, tries to guess the identities of the performers hiding under masks. The jury and the audience receive hints from the participants, and are also guided by their voices during the performance of the tracks. So, last week, the judges declassified an artist in a Rhino costume. It turned out to be the soloist of the group “Ivanushki International” Kirill Turichenko… The climax of the show, as well as warm words from the jury, greatly touched the singer – Turichenko could not hold back tears when he took off his mask…

We add that everything is fine in Regina’s personal life now. Todorenko is married to Vlad Topalov… Together, the star couple are raising their first child Michael, who is currently two years old. For a long time, the stars hid the novel from the public, but in 2019 the ex-lead singer of the Smash group !!! spoke frankly about his relationship with his current wife. “I fell in love with her during our rehearsals. Since we played lovers, we had to both hug and kiss. We rehearsed all day long, from morning to evening. During lunch breaks, Regina and I chatted about everything, and somehow everything naturally happened, ”said Vlad.

Exclusive interview with Vlad Topalov for Vokrug TV

