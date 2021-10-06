Results of the day: “Tampa” has not yet won

Tampa Bay Lightning 2-3 Florida Panthers

A goal by Mikhail Sergachev and 25 saves by Andrei Vasilevsky did not save Tampa from a fourth defeat in five games. The rivals in the state, who met in the first round of the last playoffs, clearly did not cool down to each other and scored 97 penalty minutes. Sergachev also took part in one of the brawls, finishing the game with a minus-2 utility and four shots on target. “Tampa” played without Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos.

At Florida, which won five wins in five preseason games, Owen Tippett scored a double, while goalkeeper Spencer Knight saved 28 of 30 shots.

The teams will meet twice more before the start of the regular season.

Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 Montreal Canadiens

Nick Ritchie’s double, goals from Ilya Mikheev and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, and two assists each by Mitchell Marner and John Tavares helped Toronto win their fourth victory in five preseason games. Maple Leafs left their opponents no chance, surpassing Montreal on shots 44-22.

Mikheev, who played in the top three with John Tavares and William Nylander, scored the winning goal at the end of the first period with the score 2: 2. He received a pass from Tavares and hit the goal with a wrist shot from an average distance. For Mikheev, who played the majority in the team (4:43), the goal was the first in the preseason.

Der-Arguchintsev, 21, scored 5-2 at the end of the second period after a quick attack. He played 13:02 and scored three shots on target, and after the end of the meeting he was sent to the AHL.

Richie’s second goal in the first period was largely assisted by Nikita Gusev, but this did not help him convince Maple Leafs of his need. After the match, “Toronto” announced that it would release the striker from a trial contract. The 29-year-old has played in three of the Maple Leafs’ five show games, earning two (0 + 2) points. On average, he spent 13:29 on the court per game, earning a utility factor of plus-2.

Striker Kirill Semyonov also played a significant role in Toronto, finishing second among forwards in playing time (19:43). He assisted Bretti Ceni’s goal in the second period and used five power moves.

In the Canadiens, Yoel Armia scored a goal and a pass, while goalkeeper Sam Montembo made 38 saves. Defender Alexander Romanov made one pass in the majority, but ended the fight with a minus-3 utility.

Philadelphia Flyers 0-3 New York Islanders

Islanders captain Anders Lee made his first leg since March 11 when he suffered a knee injury, scored a goal and helped his team win their third victory in four preseason games. Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey also scored a majority goal for New York, while goalkeeper Corey Schneider made a shutout with 24 shots.

At the gate, “Philadelphia” was played by Martin Jones, who made 28 saves. For the Flyers, forward German Rubtsov played the first match in the preseason. He is fighting for the place of the 13th striker, but today he is not remembered for anything special.

Carolina Hurricanes – Nashville Predators – 2: 3 OT

Philip Tomasino’s third-minute overtime goal earned Nashville their third consecutive preseason win. Predators strikers Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchenne each scored 2 (1 + 1) points, while goalkeeper Yuse Saros managed 40 shots.

Forward “Predators” Yakov Trenin spent 13:22 on the court, made three shots on goal, applied six power moves, but got a minus-2 usefulness. Nashville forward Yegor Afanasyev played 10:51 (minus -1, 1 shot, 1 block shot).

“Carolina” in three preseason games suffered two defeats. Esper Fast and Stephen Lorenz scored a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, while Antti Raanta made 31 saves. Andrey Svechnikov played 17:13, didn’t score points, broke the rules once and shot twice on goal.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Buffalo Sabers – 5: 4 B

During the match, “Pittsburgh” lost three times: 0: 2, 1: 3 and 3: 4, but thanks to a goal from Kasperi Kapanen, he turned the game into overtime 53 seconds before the end of the third period, and won victory thanks to Jason Zucker’s successful throw and Casey Desmith’s solid play.

Forward Drew O’Connor scored a goal for the Penguins, which enter the season without injured Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, as well as Jake Guntzel, who got into the covid protocol.

Buffalo suffered their fourth consecutive defeat despite goals from Brett Murray, Vinnie Hinostroza, Victor Olofsson and Anders Bjork and two assists from Dylan Cosens. At the Sabers goal, Dustin Tokarski (18/19 saves) and Aaron Dell (19/22) played alternately.

Dallas Stars 3-1 St. Louis Blues

Dallas won their second consecutive victory after three losses thanks to 27 saves by Braden Holtby and goals from Luke Glendening and Jamie Benn. Joel Hanley also scored the puck at the Stars, and Alexander Radulov acted as an assistant, who played 15:37 and made one shot on goal. Dallas forward Denis Guryanov spent 13:39 on the ice and did not show any effective action.

The only goal of “St. Louis” was scored by Niko Mikkola, who was helped by Klim Kostin. The Russian forward could not complete the previous meeting, but his injury was not serious. Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binnington saved 26 shots.

Forwards “St. Louis” Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko were left without points. Buchnevich played 16:26 and made four shots on target with a minus-1 usefulness. Tarasenko played at 18:54 and made two shots with a minus-2 usefulness.

Colorado Avalanche – Vegas Golden Knights – 4: 7

A double by defender Alec Martinez and 4 (1 + 3) points from striker Peyton Krebs ensured Vegas victory in the top two teams of the previous regular season. The Golden Knights took the lead 2-0 after the first period and were not missing out on more advantage. Riley Smith, William Karlsson and Jake Leshchishin have scored a goal and an assist for the “Knights”.

Russian defender Daniil Miromanov also played for Vegas, having scored three goals in two previous meetings. After the last game he was sent to the AHL, but on Tuesday he was called up to the main team and, as promised by coach Peter Debourg, was given another chance. Miromanov had a strong match, spending 18:47 on the ice (including almost two minutes in the minority) and making two shots on goal. His utility was a plus-2, although the defender was on court with two Avalanche power goals in the third period.

In total, “Colorado” has realized three majorities of four, and Andre Burakovski and Mikko Rantanen made a double in their line-up. Avalanche’s Russian forward Valery Nichushkin took part in the last goal of his team, playing 12:10 and making two shots on target. Forward Mikhail Maltsev played 13:39, became the leader of the team with five shots on target and 69% of won face-offs, but got a minus-2 usefulness.

Another unpleasant news for Avalanche is the injury of goalkeeper Pavel Franzouz, who asked to be replaced in the second period.

Vancouver Canucks 0-4 Seattle Kraken

Defender Vince Dunn’s double, goals from Nathan Bastian and Ryan Donato, and 38 saves by Philip Grubauer brought Seattle a fourth win in six preseason games. For “Kraken” this test match was the last. Now the 32nd club in the NHL is set to make its league debut in official matches on 12 October with an away game against Vegas.

“Seattle” realized two chances in the majority of seven, and “Vancouver” did not use any of four. The entire match at the gate, “Canucks” was spent by Thatcher Demko, who conceded four goals with 25 shots. Striker Vasily Podkolzin spent 14:29 on the ice, made three shots on goal and applied four power moves. Today was perhaps the 20-year-old’s best preseason game, as Vancouver coach Travis Green agreed.

“I think it was his best match today,” Green said. “The pace of his game was much higher, he moved well. And when you move, you get to open up.”

Los Angeles Kings 1-4 Arizona Coyotes

“Los Angeles” opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the first period, when Gabriel Vilardi converted the majority. But then not only missed four in a row, including three times in the third period, but also lost to injury to forward Quinton Byfield. The second number in the 2020 draft was injured after crashing into the side in the third period after a collision with Arizona forward Christian Fischer. He could not lean on his left leg. More details about his condition will become known later.

Lawson Krause scored a double for the Coyotes, while Louis Ericsson and Connor Timminsk scored on the puck. Krause’s first goal was assisted by defender Ilya Lyubushkin, for whom the transfer was already the third in the preseason. Defender Vladislav Provolnev did not make it to Arizona. The entire match at the gate of the Coyotes was spent by Carter Hutton, who made 38 saves.

Los Angeles striker Vladimir Tkachev spent 17:18 on the ice and made one shot on goal.