Rhythmic gymnastics Lala Kramarenko defeated the Averin sisters in ribbon exercises at Olympico Cup 2021, Arina Averina won exercises with clubs and hoop, video – October 5, 2021

The international gymnastics tournament Olympico Cup 2021 ended in Moscow on Tuesday, and finals in all types of exercises took place on the last day. Among the personalities, five gymnasts from the Russian national team took part, everyone who was declared in the all-around, except Anastasia Simakova… Today’s performances raise questions, was it necessary to drive immediately after the Olympics the Averin sisters and group members for the competition?

The fifth place in the finals with the hoop took Irina Annenkova with a result of 25.50 points. The fourth and third places are located very close to each other. Daria Trubnikova got a rating of 26.60, and Lala Kramarenko – 26.65, although their performances were comparable in skill and execution. The second became Dina Averina, she did not make gross mistakes, but the exercise went dirty, ran after the apparatus, was always on the verge of loss. The final result was exactly 28 points. Won Arina Averina, she looked more confident than her sister, so she got a rating of 28.40 for the hoop.

The second type of program was performances with the ball. Irina Annenkova again took fifth place with a score of 25.20. With error-free performances Lala Kramarenko and Daria Trubnikova are estimated to be very close. As in the exercise with the hoop, the girls were divided by a trifle – now one tenth point. As a result, Trubnikova finished fourth with 26.30 points, and Kramarenko third with 26.40 points. A similar situation with the Averin sisters in this form. Both performed the exercise with the ball without errors, therefore Arina took second place (29.30). Dina performed flawlessly with the ball, perhaps a new swimsuit helped, the result is 29.50 points and first place.

During the third event, the gymnasts began to make gross mistakes – apparently, fatigue affected. Daria Trubnikova unexpectedly for everyone, she lost one club at the very end of the exercise. Such a mistake cost her, perhaps, more than one point, so the gymnast received only 24.40 and took fifth place. Third view in a row Irina Annenkova passed cleanly, without major losses, so it deservedly takes the fourth line with a score of 25.70. The same overall ratings were given Lala Kramarenko and Dina Averina… In such cases, the higher place is taken by the one with the higher score for execution. That’s why Dina Averina, even if it became the second with the loss of the object, and Lala Kramarenko third. Won maces Arina Averina with a score of 29.20. The audience liked her updated exercise so much that the audience applauded for several minutes, and Arina had to step onto the carpet again to thank the audience.

The final look was a ribbon, and there were some mistakes here as well. The fifth became Irina Annenkova – the most stable gymnast of all the days of the competition had a tangled ribbon, so she was rated only at 21.20 for her performance. Ranked fourth Daria Trubnikova, externally, the girl went through the exercise cleanly, but the marks are still not high enough – 22.70 points. The third was Dina Averina – during the exercise, the girl dropped the tape and received only 23.60. The second place was taken by Arina Averina with a score of 23.90. The gymnast’s exercise went much better than yesterday, but still not flawless. During the handstand, Arina staggered, which prevented her from winning. Won the final with ribbon Lala Kramarenko… She did indeed perform much cleaner than the others and got 24.40 for the exercise.

Immediately after the end of the speech, the announcer announced a “demonstration performance” Dina Averina… In fact, the girl just did her ribbon exercise one more time (already clean). Apparently, yesterday’s story repeated itself with the group members, who came out for the second time after an unsuccessful performance. After all, this is a test start before the World Championship.

The group players showed their exercises again, today everything was much cleaner than on qualifying days. During the exercise with three hoops and two pairs of clubs, there were several risky moments when I had to “catch up” with objects. In the exercise with five balls, the girls performed in transforming swimsuits from the Olympic Games.

The final day of the competition showed that it is still difficult for the Olympians to enter the state necessary for large tournaments. On the third day, they seem to get tired, start making stupid mistakes. Challenge the decision Irina Viner-Usmanova for gymnasts performing in Moscow is impossible. This tournament with spectators was a good shake-up for the athletes who went down after Tokyo. Only in the same month the world championship will take place, where the same gymnasts will go again. Was such a shake-up necessary to get good motivation from the audience? We will see the result of this decision already in Japan.