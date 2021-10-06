Russia – Slovakia, World Cup 2022 qualifying match, October 8, 2021, who will win

On October 8, the Russian national team will play their next match in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. The rival of Valery Karpin’s team will be the Slovak national team. The match will take place in Kazan and will start at 21:45 Moscow time.

Bookmakers consider Russia to be the favorite of the upcoming match. You can bet on Karpin’s team with a coefficient of 1.85, which is about 53% of the probability. The chances of the Slovak national team are estimated with a coefficient of 4.80 (20%). The odds of 3.60 (27%) are offered for a draw.

Analysts are not expecting a goal extravaganza. You can bet 2.5 goals on TB with a coefficient of 2.30, and the opposite outcome goes for 1.63. On the fact that both teams will be able to score, you can bet 2.10.

Analysis and prediction of the match Russia – Slovakia (8.10.2021)

The upcoming match is very important for both teams in terms of the tournament. If Russia wins, then, firstly, it will continue to fight with Croatia for the first place in the group and a direct ticket to the 2022 World Cup. Secondly, if our team wins, the lead over Slovakia will reach 7 points. At the same time, we are already 6 points ahead of Slovenia. Thus, a ticket to the play-offs will be practically guaranteed. Even a draw in the subsequent game with the Slovenes will suit us in this regard.

A draw is also a good result for the fight for the 2nd place, but it will practically deprive the chances for the first one. There is no need to talk about defeat, in this situation, it would be possible to keep the second line, because Karpin’s wards still have trips to Slovenia and Croatia. As you can see, you need to win.

Unfortunately, it was not possible to avoid personnel problems. Mario Fernandez finished with the national team, Artyom Dziuba did not seem to have finished, but refused the challenge. Alexander Golovin was injured just before the trip to the matches of the “national”. Three key players in recent years. In general, it is not very clear who will create and score. Alexey Miranchuk seems to have completely lost Gasperini’s confidence in Atalanta, Fedor Smolov stopped scoring after a bright September. There is, of course, the RPL’s top scorer Hamid Agalarov, but will Valery Karpin risk releasing a player in such a match who has not played a second for the main team before?

On the other hand, let us recall the defeat from Slovakia even under Cherchesov. 1: 2 away, now this particular match does not allow our team to feel confident. The Slovaks did not show anything outstanding. Of course, this team has Marek Hamsik, but the long-term leader has aged and is no longer so good. There is Milan Shkrinjar – Inter’s footballer, but he is still a defensive player. True, you need to keep your eye on the standards.

What to bet on here? Most likely, the bookmakers will be right in setting the odds with an eye on the grassroots match. Neither one nor the other will run to attack the checkers. At the same time, the class of the attack group of both teams raises questions. TM 2.5 for 1.63 is a great option.

Looks good and the bet on “both score – no”. The odds are 1.75. There are more risks here, but this option also has a right to life.

If you choose “reinforced concrete” options, then you can consider the odds of Slovakia (+1.5). If Russia wins, then with a minimal advantage, a victory of 2 goals or more is not visible here. It is possible to take our national team’s loss, but the coefficient will be lower, only 1.19.

Still, I believe in a home victory, especially since there will be spectators in the stands in Kazan. You can take a chance and bet on Karpin’s team to win with a score of 1: 0. Bookmakers offer 6.00 odds for this outcome. And, it seems, it is quite probable. We will cheer for ours. Happy rates!

Where to watch the match Russia – Slovakia?