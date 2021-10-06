Sadulaev defeated Snyder and became a five-time world wrestling champion :: Others :: RBC Sport

In the final match at the Oslo tournament, the Russian defeated the American with a score of 6: 0. Russian freestyle wrestlers won eight medals at the tournament

Russian freestyle wrestler Abdulrashid Sadulayev won gold at the world championship in the weight category up to 97 kg. The tournament takes place in Oslo.

In the final, the Russian defeated the 2016 Olympic champion American Kyle Snyder with a score of 6: 0. Bronze medals were won by Magomed Zakariyev from Ukraine and Iranian Mojtaba Golay.

Sadulayev is a two-time Olympic champion (at the 2016 Games – in weight up to 86 kg, in 2021 – up to 97 kg), a five-time world champion.

He brought the Russian freestyle wrestling team the eighth medal in Oslo. Earlier, the champions were Abasgadzhi Magomedov (up to 61 kg), Zagir Shakhiev (up to 65). Silver went to Magomed Kurbanov (up to 92), bronze – Evgeny Zherbaev (up to 70), Timur Bizhoev (up to 74), Radik Valiev (up to 79) and Artur Naifonov (up to 86).

Sadulayev was among the athletes of the national team who were removed from the flight at Amsterdam Schiphol airport for non-compliance with the mask regime. The team made a change on the way to the World Cup. In addition to Sadulayev, trainers Dzambolat Tedeev, Timur Bizhoev, Evgeny Zherbaev and Abasgadzhi Magomedov were also involved in the incident.

The World Wrestling Championship will end on October 10.

Due to WADA sanctions, the Russian team competes in Oslo under the flag of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF).