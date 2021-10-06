Scandal with Dina Averina’s grades at the Olympics – Alina Kabaeva found the judges’ mistakes with the help of experts

2004 Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Alina Kabaeva called on the head of the International Gymnastics Federation Morinari Watanabe to reveal the actions of the judges who evaluated the individual all-around at the 2020 Games in Tokyo. Kabaeva, relying on the calculations of experts, said that the estimates Dina Averina and Linoy Ashram in the exercise with the ribbon were incorrect, and this affected the final result.

Recall that in Tokyo, the Israeli woman Ashram became the Olympic champion, 0.15 points ahead of the Russian woman Dina Averina. The performance of the judges at the 2020 Games caused a lot of criticism, but the FIG said the judging was fair and impartial.



On August 7, immediately after the announcement of the results in the individual all-around, Kabaeva made a loud statement.

“The Tokyo Olympics set a dangerous precedent in the history of rhythmic gymnastics, and perhaps in the history of sports as well. When the winner is the one who made a mistake and the one who performed flawlessly loses, this is certainly not a sport. It is far beyond its borders. And I sympathize with the judges, who, as it seems to me, fought for a long time with their conscience and won a victory over it. This case, of course, can be attributed to the category of blatant injustice. And it seems that the main task in rhythmic gymnastics competitions was not to evaluate who is faster, higher and stronger, but to find an opportunity to deprive Russia of the gold medal. Our athletes know how to experience injustice, ”she said in an interview with Sport Express.

On October 5, almost two months later, at the disposal of the “Championship” was a letter from Kabaeva to Watanabe, which contains the assessments of experts who have repeatedly revised the performance of Dina Averina and Lina Ashram for performing with a ribbon – the last type of all-around. The letter does not include a date. Perhaps it was written right after the Olympics. Perhaps more recently.

What catches your eye? Alina Kabaeva does not give the names of the experts who evaluated the actions of the gymnasts, but emphasizes that they are independent. On what basis was the conclusion about independence made? Further, the scatter of assessments by experts looks very strange.

For example, judge No. 1 from the “Kabaeva’s list” gave Dina Averina 25,700 points for the tape, and judge No. 3 – 24,300 points. The 1,400 point spread looks like a real chasm. Recall that in Tokyo, Dina received 24,000 points for the ribbon exercise. The same goes for Lina Ashram. Assessment of expert No. 3 – 22,000 points, assessment of expert No. 5 – 23,200 points. Again, the difference is colossal. Ashram in Tokyo – 23,300 points.





“We know we are right.” New Russian protest against the results of gymnasts-artists at the Olympics

One expert gives Dina 9.9 points for working with the subject, the other – 10.9. How is it even possible that the difference is one point? Even independent experts disagreed. That is, it is hardly possible to say that Dina was sued in Tokyo unfairly on the basis of the above document. At the Olympics, she received, by the way, 10.0 for work with the subject.

But there is one point that the president of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics and the head coach of the Russian national team spoke about after the completion of the individual all-around in Tokyo. Irina Viner-Usmanova.

“Our experts have judged the exercise by Lina Ashram with a ribbon. Taking into account the loss, the score for the execution should be 7,600 points. In Tokyo, the judges were awarded 8,300 for the performance, ”Irina Aleksandrovna said then.

We look at the ratings for performance from the experts given in Alina Kabaeva’s letter: 7,600, 7,700, 7,600 and 8,100. They practically coincide with the assessments that the head of our rhythmic gymnastics spoke about.





Averina’s sisters lost the Olympics to a great gymnast. Ashram held a tournament of life

To talk about the seriousness of the analysis and to argue that Dina Averina was sued, it is necessary to indicate the names of the experts and give a detailed analysis of the analysis of the performances of the two gymnasts with an analysis of each element and an assessment. In general, the same should be done by the International Gymnastics Federation – it’s time to reveal the work of the referees for the sisters Averin and Lina Ashram, in order to close the topic of the justice of the won medals once and for all.

And it is difficult not to agree with this request of Alina Kabaeva. So that no one else has any questions. And it’s very strange that two months after the Olympics, the discussion is still in full swing. Time to calm him down. The problem is that the “closedness” of assessments in the “artist” has always been and Russia, which supported such a system, used to be happy with everything.