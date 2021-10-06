Scarlett Johansson spoke about her heroine before the premiere of “Black Widow”

Actress Scarlett Johansson before the release of the action movie from Marvel “Black Widow” told the reporter of the site kp.ru about her heroine. In the film, Johansson played the main role of the Russian superheroine Natasha Romanoff.

According to the actress, the story of Natasha’s family will be at the center of the plot of the new picture. Johansson admitted that she did not expect the film to turn out to be a family drama.

“In essence, this is a film about a dysfunctional family. <…> For me, this was not the most obvious direction of the plot’s development. I didn’t understand how we could screw this theme into our film. The last thing I expected from my heroine, Natasha, was that she would have some kind of real human experience of relationships with her family, ”the actress shared.

However, during the filming, she realized that telling the story of Natasha’s family was the right decision: this way the audience would understand the heroine more and see a person in her. Johansson noted that the talent of the actresses who played the roles of Natasha’s sister and mother – Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) and Rachel Weisz (“The Favorite”), helped her a lot.

“They brought their magic into the process, and we began to feel something in relation to each other,” Johansson said.

“Black Widow” hits screens on July 8th, Inforeactor wrote.