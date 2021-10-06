Selena Gomez Changes Wigs In “999” Video

Soon we will see the singer in the series Murders in the same building.

Frame from the clip “999”

Selena Gomez continues to expand into the Spanish-speaking market. She released the EP “Revelacion” in March and now has the single “999”, recorded with Camilo.



Together with the song, a video was released: in it the singer experiments with images with the help of hairstyles – lilac and blue hair is replaced by a yellow square. The creators of the video did their best: every time Gomez fits perfectly into the color scheme of the frame.





The song was produced by Edgar Barrera, who had a hand in the hits of Ariana Grande, Shakira, Maluma. He also worked with Gomez – he became one of the authors of the track “Baila Conmigo” from the aforementioned mini-album “Revelacion”. By the way, “Revelacion” showed outstanding results in the charts: with him Selena Gomez topped the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. Prior to that, women’s albums hadn’t topped the charts for four years.

Camilo (not to be confused with Camila Cabello) is a Colombian musician, Grammy nominee who has worked with Shakira and Bad Bunny. In March he released his second album, Mis Manos, which has already gone gold in Mexico and Spain. Selena Gomez named Camilo “Fantastic songwriter” and “A singer with an open mind”… The musician, in turn, admitted that working with Gomez is a great honor for him.

On August 31, the premiere of the comedy-detective series “Murders in the same building”, where Selena Gomez played one of the main roles. It also stars Steve Martin, Sting and Jane Lynch. By the way, Gomez got her first fame as an actress – thanks to the series “The Wizards of Waverly Place”.