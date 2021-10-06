Selena Gomez talks about how she is fighting mental illness

“After I’m gone, I want people to remember me for my heart.”





Selena Gomez











Lupus, kidney transplant, chemotherapy, diagnosed bipolar disorder all fell on the shoulders of 29-year-old Selena Gomez. In recent years, in addition to her career and personal life, the singer has been forced to pay close attention to her health, physical and mental.

Nevertheless, the girl showed impressive willpower, and to this day endures the blows of fate. According to Selena herself, she is inspired to fight by her inner desire to provide help and support to those who need her. In July, the singer announced the launch of the Rare Impact charity, which aims to raise $ 100 million in 10 years. These funds will go towards providing mental health services to those in need.

Charity has recently become the main vector of Selena Gomez’s activities. The singer admitted that, although it is not known what she will have to face in the future, she is firmly sure of one thing – her desire to help. “I have to do something,” Selena says. “After I’m gone, I want people to remember me for my heart.”