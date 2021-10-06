Seth Rogen will become Steven Spielberg’s favorite uncle

Kate Winslet was celebrated on October 5, 202145 years.In the film career of the actress already more than 55 works, starting with the beautiful Rose in “Titanic” and ending with the stand Meir from Easttown. On the occasion of the star’s birthday, we, together with the online cinema Kion, decided to recall 7 exciting films and TV series with the brilliant Kate.

Meir of Easttown (2021 miniseries)

The real hit of 2021 is the detective miniseries starring Kate Winslet. This is the story of a woman who is investigating the murder of a girl in the suburbs of Philadelphia, while her own personal life is crumbling at a rapid rate. The heroine is going through a divorce and grieves over her son who committed suicide.

Mountains between us (2017)

Winslet often looks at numerous film adaptations, and Charles Martin’s “Mountains Between Us” is one of them. This is a disaster drama in which two characters miraculously survive, Ben and Alex (played by Kate). There are snow-capped mountains around, and there are a minimum of supplies on the plane. The heroes need to figure out how to give a signal that the rescuers will definitely notice, and they begin a dangerous journey of hundreds of kilometers.

Labor Day (2013)

This is the dramatic story of Jason Reitman, based on the novel of the same name by the writer Joyce Maynard. In the center of the story is the heroine Kate Winslet, a single mother who modestly lives in a house with her son. While the police are looking for a dangerous criminal in the city, the main character encounters this person in her own house under unusual circumstances.

Mildred Pierce (2011 miniseries)

The adaptation of the novel of the same name by James Kane includes five episodes. Kate Winslet plays the young housewife Mildred Pierce, whom her husband left. Left with two children, she does not give up and, despite the Great Depression raging outside the window, is trying to build an independent life completely from scratch.

Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind (2004)

This romantic drama with elements of fantasy was filmed according to a script by Charlie Kaufman in the early 2000s. Kate Winslet plays Clementine Kruchinski, with whom the protagonist is in love. It is unclear whether the girl really exists or is the fruit of a sick fantasy. Living a gray and insipid life, Joel (Jim Carrey) once meets her on the train, and a connection is formed between them, which cannot be destroyed by anything.

Iris (2001)

The biopic of one of the most famous writers of the 20th century is based on the memoirs of her husband, John Bailey. The story begins with his acquaintance with Iris Murdoch, then a young teacher at Oxford, and ends with the struggle of the already middle-aged writer with Alzheimer’s disease.

Titanic (1997)

This painting by Steven Spielberg brought Kate Winslet worldwide fame. The actress appears here in the title role – the wealthy heiress Rosa, who is sailing to America in order to successfully marry. By chance on the ship, the girl falls in love with Jack, a penniless young man. As soon as the feelings of the lovers bloom, their lives are in mortal danger – the supposedly unsinkable “Titanic” collides with a huge iceberg.