Shares of Manchester United fell 11% on the sale by the owner of 9 million securities :: News :: RBC Investments

The Glazer family will sell $ 186 million in shares from the trust funds of Kevin and Edward Glazer, who serve as directors at Manchester United

Photo: Shutterstock



Shares of the English football club “Manchester United” fell 10.8% during the postmarket on the NYSE, to $ 17.5 per share.

The reason for the decline was the news that the owners of the club – the Glazer family – put up for sale 9.5 million shares of Manchester United, Bloomberg reported. The club notified the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday evening.

On the American site, shares owned by Kevin and Edward Glazers, who are members of the club’s board of directors, will be sold. The statement says the club will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares.

The sale price of the package at the close of trading on Tuesday amounted to just over $ 186 million. This is 8% of the combined share of the Glazer family in Manchester United. After the sale, she will retain 69% of the shares.

Manchester United shares up 11% after Ronaldo’s transfer



Manchester United is one of the few football clubs listed on the stock exchange. In particular, the securities are available for transactions on the SPB Exchange under

ticker

MANU.

The club’s shares are up 11% since September 17, when Manchester United reported a rise in quarterly revenue. In general, since the beginning of the year, quotations have added 17%. The shares were also supported by the return to Manchester United of Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United

MANU

$ 17.03

(-13.33%)



Analysis of events, “unpacking” of companies, portfolios of top funds – in our YouTube channel



A short designation for a company’s stock, currency, or commodity on an exchange. Most often it consists of the letters used in the name of the company. Less often – from numbers (on Asian exchanges). Bond tickers indicate the basic characteristics of a security – usually in numbers. Currency tickers consist of three letters. The first two represent the country, and the third is the first letter in the currency name (for example, RUR is the Russian ruble and USD is the US dollar).

