Simply space. How did the relationship between Elon Musk and Grimes begin and how are they remembered?

The singer herself does not consider the affair with the billionaire a mistake, because Musk does not “buy yachts”, but uses finances to develop science and technology. “This is the one who takes and invests all the money in research and development to make the world a better place. He just gets up at dawn every morning and goes to bed late at night, never takes a vacation and gives all the best in everything that he cares about. He spends money to make the world a better place, ”she explained. The singer always emphasized that she did not take a cent from Musk to develop her own project.

Charges and courts

In an interview with The Rolling Stone, the singer complained that she was happy with Musk, but the scandals that happened to him over the past year ruined the long years of work on the reputation of Grimes herself. She didn’t take into account that Musk clearly didn’t care about his reputation at all. For three years, the billionaire took part in several lawsuits and got into a lot of scandals.

In June 2018, he insulted diver Vern Answehr, who was helping rescue children from a flooded cave in Thailand. Musk himself was going to use a mini-submarine for this, but professional rescuers criticized this idea. The businessman was offended and reacted even too harshly, calling the diver a pedophile. Then the billionaire apologized for his words, but soon changed his mind and again called his opponent a child rapist. The insult cost Musk $ 2 billion.

In the same year, Musk’s tweets interested the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The agency believed that the billionaire was using them to manipulate the price of shares of his companies on the market. The investigation is still ongoing – the commission periodically accuses the businessman of influencing the value of certain financial assets in his own words. And in March 2021, a Tesla investor announced that he was suing Musk because of his “unpredictable” Internet communication.