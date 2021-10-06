SKA – Lokomotiv – 1: 0, forward Ivan Morozov returned to the army team, video and review of the match

The first match of the Russian this season in the KHL turned out to be a victory for the army team, and for Igor Nikitin – the first defeat at Lokomotiv.

The starting lineup of the SKA vs. Lokomotiv match turned out to be unusual. The disgraced 21-year-old striker Ivan Morozov returned to the main squad of the army. In today’s match with Lokomotiv, the striker was assigned a place in the fourth link with Kirill Marchenko and Emil Galimov. The most interesting thing is that this meeting was the first for Morozov this season in the KHL.

“Things like that happen on every team. It is advisable to leave them, but there is no escape. As I understand it, the problem there is not in hockey, ”the well-known hockey functionary and expert Leonid Vaysfeld expressed his opinion in an interview with“ Championship ”.

So what was the matter? It was reported that earlier the option of exchanging the Russian striker was considered at all. The thing is that Morozov, in whose development in St. Petersburg a lot of effort and money was invested, does not renew the contract with SKA, which ends in a season. The hockey player himself intends to go to the NHL with Vegas, who chose him in the 2018 draft under the overall number 61.





As a result, Morozov even managed to try his hand at the VHL, playing there for SKA-Neva. And by the way, quite successfully. In six matches, Ivan has 7 (1 + 6) points for performance with a usefulness indicator of “+5”. But once Morozov was a candidate for a trip to the Olympic Games …

In the first period of the meeting with the railroad workers, the Russian striker spent a total of six shifts on the ice, receiving 5 minutes and 11 seconds of net playing time, but not winning a single throw-in out of two. Which, of course, is not very good for a center forward.

In general, the teams did not score with abandoned goals, going on a break with boring zeroes on the scoreboard. Two foreign goalkeepers, Eddie Pasquale and Lars Johansson, showed themselves great, although the Swede had less work than the Canadian.

In one of the episodes, the railroad workers yawned a two-to-one counter-attack by an opponent. Moiseev, it seemed, delayed the decision, but still executed the throw – Pasquale managed to react with a shield.

In the second dvadtsatiminutke SKA still hit the opponent and was able to distinguish himself. After Falkovsky’s throw, the Yaroslavl goalkeeper did not press the puck, Khusnutdinov noticed it first, picked it up and finished it off from behind the goal with a ricochet from the goalkeeper. Of course, no one is safe from goalkeeper blunders, but still Pasquale could play more reliably.

As for Morozov, he played about the same as in the previous period: five shifts and 5 minutes 13 seconds on the ice. But this time Ivan still won one of the two face-offs in which he took part.

In the third segment of the meeting, one-on-one was not realized by Polunin, who incomprehensibly missed the goal. An episode later, only the bar saved the hosts’ sure goal.

In the end, Pasquale was replaced by the sixth field hockey player, Boucher seemed to have thrown for sure, but the opponent prevented him, and Johansson, who played the match perfectly, managed to substitute a shield.

1: 0 – victory for SKA. The return of Ivan Morozov as a member of the army was successful and brought them success. It seems that in the next meeting, the Russian will appear on the ice.