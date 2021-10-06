SKA – Lokomotiv. Forecast and bet for 2.31 / Predictions for hockey

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, SKA will host Lokomotiv. The game will take place at the Ice Palace on October 5. The meeting starts at 19:30 Moscow time. SKA – Lokomotiv: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

SKA

Representatives of St. Petersburg won 19 points in 13 matches. With such tournament numbers, they were third in the Western Conference standings.

After three victories in the debut of the season SKA survived two defeats in a row. At the moment, this is the longest segment in which the “army men” did not take points.

From 14 to 21 September wards Valeria Bragina again gave out three wins. In those matches, the Neva club defeated Spartak (2: 0), Sochi (2: 0) and Amur (5: 1).

Later in the Ice Palace SKA lost to Salavat Yulaev (2: 4), and then away he defeated Dynamo Minsk (2: 1 OT) and merged with Vityaz (5: 6 B). Returning to St. Petersburg, the “army team” hit “Traktor” (4: 3 B) and “Neftekhimik” (2: 0).

“Locomotive”

The Yaroslavl team also played 13 matches this season. In those fights, she managed to earn 14 points and take seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

After defeating Torpedo on September 18 (4: 3) “Locomotive” survived a streak of three defeats. First, the “railroad workers” suffered from “Jokerit” (1: 4).

And after an unsuccessful meeting with Vityaz (2: 3), the management decided to dismiss Andrey Skabelka. In the debut game without a head coach, Loko lost to Salavat Yulaev (2: 3 OT).

Then the team undertook to save Igor Nikitin, with whom Lokomotiv won three victories in a row. The players from Yaroslavl were defeated by Avangard (4: 1), Vityaz (4: 1) and Barys (4: 3).

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers give odds for SKA’s victory in this match 2.03, they offer to bet on a draw for 4.34, and for the victory of Lokomotiv – for 3.30…

After previous not very successful matches, SKA returned home, where he issued a couple of victories. Petersburgers had to suffer in a duel with “Tractor”, where everything was decided by a series of shootouts.