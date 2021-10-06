“Stable” Lokomotiv “suddenly found itself in the position of crisis” Spartak “

After the 10th round, the Russian championship took a break due to the upcoming games of the national teams. The permanent expert of Sportbox.ru Alexander Bubnov traditionally answered the questions of the football department on the completed segment of the Tinkoff RPL rally distance.

– The 10th round turned out to be rich in sensations: lost to Zenit, Lokomotiv, Dynamo, Rubin … Is there some common reason or is it a coincidence?

– In fact, both. Zenit and Lokomotiv were to some extent influenced by the European cups, the additional load. In the case of St. Petersburgers – the removal of Azmun, of course. Let’s talk about Lokomotiv personally in more detail. Rubin has problems with the attacking group, plus a missed penalty that could change the game with Nizhny Novgorod. Dynamo has a young roster, which plays intermittently. The common reason for the group of leaders, the pursuers of Zenit is just instability, lack of a margin of safety and the ability to take on the class at a difficult moment, play faultlessly in defense at zero and realize the chance ahead. Therefore, everyone can take points away from everyone, and the table is incredibly dense. From a position of strength, only Zenit can systematically play, but even then with reservations, as demonstrated by the match between St. Petersburg and Sochi (1: 2)

– What happens to Lokomotiv, which last won on 11 September?

– There is a whole complex of reasons for the sharp decline. The loss of a key player in the middle line Krykhovyak, injuries and lack of stability in defense, a large group of newcomers, which led to a global rotation already during the season. At the same time, it is strange that the first issue of Guilherme no longer has an experienced replacement, which Kochenkov had been for several years. We can safely say that the abundance of young players who came during the season at this stage created more problems than brought any benefit. Until recently, Lokomotiv was seen as the most stable and reliable RPL club after Zenit, but now it loses and almost never scores. For some unknown reason, the effective link between Zhemaletdinov and Smolov collapsed.

The introduction of newcomers did not take place gradually, but as if pressure was being exerted on the head coach. By his previous work with the club, Nikolic proved that he can organically build a squad from a combination of young and experienced players. Here, transfers were made obviously bypassing the Serbian specialist. The players who came are dark horses that may or may not show themselves (the same Maradishvili and Tiknizyan were rotation players in CSKA). In any case, they need time, and there was no need for drastic changes in the game for Lokomotiv. The arrived legionnaires are, of course, the initiative of the new manager of Lokomotiv, Rangnik.

– What is the logic behind Marko Nikolic’s resignation?

“I don’t see any logic at all, especially considering that the contract was extended with him, having prescribed a serious penalty. And in the end, they refused services at the first opportunity. There was pressure on the coach from Rangnick. Now the Serb’s successor will have to get to know the team during the season, in the midst of the European competition. At the moment, the acting Loskov, who has no experience of independent work, found himself at the head of a very motley team, which does not have time to swing at all. I think a foreign specialist will come, perhaps a German.

In a matter of weeks, the successful Lokomotiv found itself in the position of the crisis Spartak at the beginning of the season. Everything was in order for Lokomotiv: they won in the spring, they started the new championship well, they started in the Europa League with a draw, but everything changed overnight. Moreover, the reasons for this are not natural, but artificial. Rangnik is hard to compare with the management of Spartak – this is a different level. However, the consequences of such actions as the current one in the context of this season will most likely be negative.

– What is the reason for the failures of Rubin, who lost in three rounds in a row?

– Rubin has big problems in the attack group. Khvicha and Despotovic returned from injuries in a far from optimal condition, Makarov moved to Dynamo, Hakshabanovich and Dreier are still adapting, in the middle there was a forced rotation. The defense line was left without Begich, now Uremovich was injured, Samoshnikov is recovering from damage. Nominally, the attacking player Kostyukov is forced to play in the center of the field and earns a penalty kick to his own goal. Prior to that, the penalty spot for Nizhny did not realize Khvich – plus bad luck to the problems.

I think the break for the national teams will help Rubin stabilize the situation. Slutsky is an experienced coach, he has a completely combat-ready squad, there are potentially very bright performers. But the citizens of Kazan found themselves in a difficult situation. On the one hand, they are only 5 points from the second place, on the other – 6 points from the last one. If you lose a couple more matches, you can get yourself into serious trouble.

– Is the worst of this season left behind for Spartak?

– In any case, we managed to get out of the difficult crisis, for which Vitoria must be given credit. When everything was against the Portuguese, he continued to work, did not give up, found words for the players, and together they were able to seriously improve and improve the situation. Among the defining moments, I will name three. Firstly, the transition to a game of three central defenders had a positive effect. Plus, no matter what they say about Kofriye, he quickly found rapport with Gigot and Djikia, and added reliability to the defense. Secondly, the return to the ranks of the important players Promes and Moses had a positive effect (however, the Dutchman was injured again). Thirdly, the head coach found a far from obvious option with a bunch of young defenders Umyarov – Litvinov. In recent matches, they not only looked decent in destruction, but were directly involved in scoring combinations, showed their best side. Of course, over a long distance, this option cannot be considered reliable, but as a temporary one, it worked unexpectedly well. Seeming weakness turned into a strong point of Spartak’s game.

The position of “Spartak” still cannot be called stable, although the red-and-white and pulled up to the leading group. Beat Dynamo in the next round and you will catch up on points with the team that is currently in second place. Although a couple of weeks ago, it seemed that Spartak entered a hopeless dive. But now we need to move forward, and the calendar at the end of the first round is expected to be very difficult: the next four matches out of five – with direct competitors, plus European cups and a large number of collections. Tests of “Spartak” continue.

– Ural looked like a hopeless outsider, but won two victories in a row and already above the zone of transitional matches. What has changed in the team?

– Shalimov gradually improved the game in defense, began to act in the three central ones, in the middle line he controls the ball more. Bikfalvi got in shape, went into attack, where he scores. Gadzhimuradov added, the defender Adamov received a call to the first team. It can be seen that the team is now on the rise, there is a good climate inside, and this is all, of course, the merit of the head coach. The starting point was a draw with Lokomotiv, when the people of Yekaterinburg believed in themselves. In recent matches, Ural have beaten Ufa and Arsenal, but I would not say that it looks preferable to competitors. At the bottom of the table there is an unprecedented density, there is no longer a pronounced outsider. This is an achievement. But it’s too early to talk about more.

– In the struggle for survival, no one clearly “sags”?

– Yes, now all the outsiders are walking side by side. Teams from 11th to 16th places are separated by only four points, and a very interesting tight dispute is ahead. Khimki, who are currently closing the table, are potentially capable of giving a fight to any opponent, they have objective problems (especially in attack). But on the whole they have a good line-up. The same applies to Ufa, Rostov, Arsenal and Akhmat. The tenth-ranked Wings of the Soviets are much closer to the leaders in terms of potential, and Nizhny Novgorod jumped over their heads at the start and have already created a big backlog in front of the aforementioned group.

Note that not only the bottom, but the entire table is incredibly tight. Only Zenit are relatively comfortable at the top, although they did not take the opportunity to increase the gap. How long this picture will last is hard to say, but it has certainly become an important distinguishing feature of this season. For players and coaches of almost all clubs, the situation is tense and tense, but extremely interesting for the fans.

– Does anyone stand out from Zenit’s pursuers from a positive point of view?

– It is not easy to give preference to someone, everyone has problems, as I spoke about at the beginning of the conversation. Look at Dynamo, which is now second. In the match with Wings of the Soviets, which are in tenth place, Schwartz’s team lost at home, and on business, they could have with a larger score than 0: 1. Samara looked very good against the hosts’ background, and their attack group – Zinkovsky, Sergeev, Yezhov – is just noticeably better. Dynamo functionally got hooked in the second half, the same happened in the match with Sochi, where the victory was not without luck. I have already said about Lokomotiv, Spartak and Rubin. CSKA has no more hopelessness at the beginning of the season in terms of playing, Berezutsky found the right threads. But it is still far from complete order. Sochi has a good lineup and bench, there is a team game, but failures happen, as in the case of Krasnodar (0: 3). Although the potential for the assault on high positions is quite good.

Against this background, Krasnodar stands out somewhat, which, by RPL standards, has a very good lineup, a really strong attacking group. It is important that Gancharenko gradually manages to improve the reliability of the defense, the team began to concede less and gained confidence. And the current position of the “bulls” in the table, coupled with the problems of competitors, allows them to aim for high places. There is definitely a potential for this, it is important now to regularly take your glasses.

Among the unobvious persecutors of the group of leaders, I would like to point out Wings of the Soviets, who, having gotten big at the start, adapted to the Premier League, demonstrate excellent football and are really progressing. I admit that at the end of the season, the Samara team can become a real sensation. So far they are only tenth, but only 4 points to the European Cup zone.

– Your attitude to the resignation of the former president of the RPL Sergei Pryadkin.

– He led the league for 14 years, during which time a lot of work has been done, but at the moment, obviously, changes are needed. Despite his re-election, the overwhelming majority of clubs opposed his candidacy, which speaks for itself. How can one recall the words of Karpin, who said that the scandalous match between Sochi and Rostov alone is a sufficient reason. The RFU is looking for new ways of development, which is quite normal.