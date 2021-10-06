Stas Baretsky invited the casting participants in “Brother-3” to have sex with a rubber woman – details :: Show business :: Dni.ru

The shooting of the film “Brother-3” should start in the coming days, the author of the project is the showman and actor Stas Baretsky. The day before, he held a casting and invited applicants for roles in the film to do strange things in front of the camera.

The artist does not doubt the success of the tape, as he is sure that he knows everything about the 90s, because then he himself was a bandit. At the same time, Baretsky noted that he did not kill people – he was just friends with everyone. The showman plans to shoot footage over the summer.

The casting took place in Mytishchi near Moscow. The artist offered the selection participants atypical tasks. For example, actors were forced to shout something or have sex with a rubber woman in front of the camera.

Stas Baretsky considers such an unusual approach to the choice of heroes to be the only correct one in the current realities. According to the showman, modern cinema needs to be shot only in this vein and to liberate the person on the set. “Reading rhymes from a stool is no longer interesting to anyone,” Baretsky is sure.

As the author of the film “Brother-3” noted, he plans to involve young people in the filming. The showman also assures that the stars of the world cinema will take part in the film. According to Baretsky, the creators sent invitations to Mickey Rourke and Jennifer Aniston, and they did not send their refusal, which means they are ready to act.

As noted by the artist, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt requires a million dollars for one shooting day, but such an impressive amount does not frighten the creators of the film “Brother-3”. Aniston is supposed to play the role of the brothel mistress in the film, which the killer is in love with. In his image, Stas Baretsky sees just Rourke. The artist will perform the main role in his tape himself.

