Suicide Squad producer Gann explains Will Smith’s absence as Deadshot

During a conversation with reporters, Safran said that the topic of Smith’s return to one of the main roles was discussed, but the actor could not return due to the filming schedule:

We discussed this. But, in my opinion, Will’s situation was the most difficult because of the schedule. We knew we needed to start filming in September. [2019]… Because, to be honest, we probably knew earlier than the rest that James [Ганн] will return for the filming of Guardians [галактики 3]”. Therefore, it was very important to start filming just then, and Will was not available, and that made the task easier. What can you do here? It is not available. So it helped even more to separate the new film from the old.

Mission Bust is not a direct sequel, but it is not a reboot either. Characters from the previous film will appear in the film: Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Rick Flag (Yuel Kinnaman).

But a bunch of new members of the Squad will also be added: for example, Peacemaker (John Cena), Pea-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), TDK (Nathan Fillion), Rat Trap (Daniela Melsior), Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and others.

The premiere of the new “Suicide Squad” in Russia will take place on August 5, 2021. The first film from David Eyre was released in 2016.

