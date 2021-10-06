Tanya Muinho, MTV Award winner



Evgeniya VASILIEVA

13 September 15:58

Photo: Karabas live

Ukrainian clipmaker Tanya Muinho, 32, received the main award at the MTV Video Music Awards. MONTERO’s video for the shocking American rapper Lil Nas X won the Video of the Year nomination. We tell the story of the success of a Ukrainian director, with whom world superstars dream of working.

Born in Cuba, programmer by education

Tanya Muinho (or Tanya, according to Muinho herself, both options are correct) was born into an international family: her father is Cuban, and her mother is Ukrainian. Until the age of five, they lived in Havana, after which they moved to Odessa. According to Muinho, life in Cuba has greatly influenced her future. For example, she cannot stay in Kiev for a long time, because she misses the sea.

– I was born and lived in Cuba until I was five. It seems to me that where you grow up as a child will certainly affect your future. Cuba is an ocean, space and openness that Ukraine has never had. Everything is different there, ” she said in interview to the portal “Karabas”.

After moving with her family to Odessa, Tanya dabbled in design, photography and received two degrees – world economics and programming. As her thesis, she presented a website for her own clothing brand Jealousy, which she created in 2012. The brand gained popularity very quickly, and the collections were shown at Kiyv Fashion Week. According to Muinho, she decided to create a brand out of disappointment in Odessa fashion.

– I realized that for new brands you need to do something bright. You need to hook the buyers with something. And then mix them with commerce. I do not want wild popularity, I want people to wear my things. I am not aiming for unreal things or notoriety. I want to do what I can, and I want this work to bring a positive result and response from clients, – shared Muinho in an interview with FW-Daily.





Tanya Muinho was born in Cuba. Photo: Instagram

The first video was shot for ROZHDEN

In 2013, Tanya began to engage in clip making. According to Tanya, she started shooting when she realized that other photographers could not correctly convey her idea of ​​the stylization of models. With the video filming it turned out the same – the girl was carried away by the editing process.

– I love it. Music means a lot to me and I always try to make some kind of video for my favorite songs, do it not “pop”, as everyone in Ukraine does, but interesting. I constantly get acquainted with new artists and cannot live without it. However, I refuse to shoot artists whose music I don’t like. I can be offered a cool fee, but I still refuse, because the song is not mine, – she said.

Muinho’s first video work was “You Know” by singer ROZHDEN in 2013. The song became a hit, the video received over 3 million views. In 2019, a cover of the track “You Know” was performed in the popular Russian TV series “Kept Women”.

According to Tanya, she always liked working with young performers, so in 2014 she began filming clips for the ex-participant of VIA Gra, Eva Bushmina, who in 2016 changed her pseudonym to LAYAH. Muinho shot a video for her for the songs #kakvoda, “Can’t Change”, “Not a Crime”.

For MONATIK – 14 clips and a musical

A new stage in Tanya’s career began in 2016, when she shot a video for the super-hit “Circles” of the singer MONATIK. The video has received over 100 million views. Subsequently, Muinho directed 14 clips of the artist, including “Vitamin D”, “Love it rhythm”, “EVENING”. In 2020, Muinho and Dima Monatic directed the musical “RHYTHM”, which starred “Time and Glass”, Vladimir Dantes, Vera Brezhneva, Michel Andrade, alyona alyona, Tayanna, KADNAY, The Hardkiss. In addition to MONATIK, Tanya filmed clips for “Time and Glass”, NK and Michelle Andrade.

Tanya’s success was noted at the YUNA Prize, where she became the record holder for the number of awards in the Best Video Clip nomination. She managed to win four times: in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020. After that, artists and music critics began to call the inhabitant of Odessa Tanya Muinho “the queen of film sets”.

Scandalous clip for Dorofeeva

Shooting a video for singer Nadia Dorofeeva turned into a scandal. In the video for the song gorit, the singer dances on a pedestrian bridge on the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred. In social networks, the clip was criticized for “dancing on the bones.” Dorofeeva even deleted from her Instagram post with this moment from the video. Muinho did not comment on the scandal. The producer Dorofeeva Potap had to apologize.

– Thank you for your criticism and hype, especially for the video of my singer. You are very sensitive to the conjuncture and work where “my soul is on fire.” I want to apologize to everyone who was offended by the last video. This is our mistake, they didn’t finish watching, didn’t think, didn’t want to offend anyone. Sorry, our mistake, – said Potap in video message.

I got to Hollywood thanks to Katy Perry

For Hollywood, Muinho started filming in 2019. Her first work was the clip “Small Talk” by American singer Katy Perry. Filming took only two days and was inspired by Katie’s real-life dog Nugget. The video for the track Small Talk has received over 30 million views.

– I got into this project simply: I was offered to write a treatment on Small Talk, I made seven versions, the last one was approved. The video was filmed in Los Angeles for 2 days, the budget was decent. This was the first time I worked with a western artist, and I still can’t believe it’s Katie. The experience is unique in every sense: everything is different there, – told Muinho to Vogue magazine.

In 2020, she started working with the Spanish singer ROSALÍA and the British singer Yungblud. In 2021, Muinho directed three clips of American rap singer Cardi B at once: “Up”, “Wild Side” and “Rumors”. The work took place in the USA, and Muinho was assisted by the Ukrainian operator Nikita Kuzmenko.

In MONTERO MV, the rapper twerks on Satan’s lap

In March, Muinho shot a video for the song MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) by American rapper Lil Nas X, which won the MTV Awards. The clip has received over 300 million views.

– Thanks to Tanya Muinho, thanks to everyone who voted, to all my team. I love you guys so much. I won’t take it for granted, ”the rapper said in his acceptance speech.

The Montero video came out a few days after Lil Nas X launched the Nike Air Max 97 sneaker, allegedly with a drop of human blood in the sole. In the story, Lil Nas X’s alter ego descends to hell on a pole and twerks on Satan’s lap. Montero is the name of the planet Lil Nas X lives on in the video.





On the set of the MONTERO music video. Photo: Instagram

